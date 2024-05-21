Dapper Wagga gentlemen turn heads on bikes, riding for men's health

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride returned to Wagga on Sunday, May 19 with riders dressing their best and jumping on the road to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health.
The 2024 Wagga ride was hosted by Guy McCorquodale, who is himself a prostate cancer survivor, and saw 57 registered riders raise $7623.
The event was founded in Sydney by Mark Hawwa and inspired by a photo of Mad Men character Don Draper astride a classic motorcycle and wearing his finest suit.
Now every year classic and vintage styled motorcycle riders from across the world unite to raise funds and awareness to support men's health by dressing "dapper" and getting out on the road.
Wagga's top fundraisers were Mr McCorquodale with $1538, followed by Adam Boxall with $1217 and Brett Christmass who raised $1065.
Mr McCorquodale said the reason he had taken on organising the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Wagga was because he is a prostate cancer survivor and wants to promote early detection.
"Two and a half years ago I was diagnosed with prostate cancer," he said.
"I went and had all the biopsies. It was an eight on the Gleason scale, which means it's fairly aggressive.
"Fortunately, I got it early enough or small enough that radiation got me clean. Now we've got one more to go.
"I've stopped my female hormones and all the things that I've had to get and that's about the worst of it. You go through menopause when they fill you up with it.
"But that's the reason why I did it, because I'm a prostate survivor and I want people to know, so get out there and get tested early. Don't leave it too late, because the ramifications of leaving it too late, are terrible. I've seen a lot of people suffer."
Mr McCorquodale said it was a great day with a good turn out of riders.
"We had 40-odd riders and probably 50 people with us ... but it was a frosty, cold morning, that first frost of the year and half a dozen bikes wouldn't start, including one of ours," he said. "It was fine. It was great in the end.
"I have to give thanks to my family for donating, most of it came through my immediate family.
"I don't know what else I could say other than the ride was good and we'll do it again."
