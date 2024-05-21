The Daily Advertiser
Dapper Wagga gentlemen turn heads on bikes, riding for men's health

Finn Coleman
May 21 2024 - 2:00pm
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride Wagga host and highest fundraiser Guy McCorquodale, rides with his wife Dorothea. Picture by Roger Dietrich
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride returned to Wagga on Sunday, May 19 with riders dressing their best and jumping on the road to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health.

