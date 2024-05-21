'Short-sighted' plan leaves community uneasy over hospital's future

The future of surgery and birthing services in Cootamundra are in doubt, as fears of vital local healthcare being cut spreads across the community.
The Murrumbidgee Local Health District's (MLHD) draft Health Services Plan for Cootamundra Health Service is currently on display to the public for review and feedback until Sunday, June 23.
A MLHD spokesperson said a health service plan outlines the services required to reflect the community's health needs into the future and makes recommendations about the best way to deliver these services.
"MLHD, like other health districts, regularly updates its health service plans to ensure they accurately reflect the health needs of individual communities," they said.
"Development of the draft Cootamundra Health Service Plan involved significant stakeholder engagement with local clinical staff, consumers, community representatives, key stakeholders and health organisations."
Cootamundra-Gundagai mayor, councillor Charlie Sheahan, said he felt the draft plan came up "a little bit short" as far as projecting health services into the future.
"It's supposed to address the next five to 10 years," he said.
"We did raise that with the abattoirs starting up here, we expect it to increase the population of the town by quite a few.
"That hasn't sort of been realised in the final draft. You can look at some of the services that we have had up here over the past, and even at present, it looks like the plan is shaving them back a little bit, which is of concern, particularly to our medical practitioners.
"The next few weeks with community input will be interesting."
Cootamundra MP, Steph Cooke, has written to regional health minister, Ryan Park, to immediately intervene and prevent any loss of health services at the Cootamundra Hospital.
Ms Cooke also requested for Mr Park to visit Cootamundra and speak directly with healthcare professionals and residents about the impacts the proposed changes would have on the delivery of healthcare in the town.
"Minister Park needs to come to the regions and see for himself the consequences of draining services and resources from our communities," she said.
"I have convened an urgent meeting with stakeholders in Cootamundra (at 11am on Wednesday, May 22 at Cootamundra Community Health Centre) and have asked the Minister to attend.
"Here is his chance to demonstrate that he does care about the health and well-being of regional communities; only time will tell if he's genuine."
Some of the proposed changes in the plans include a reduction in inpatient beds (acute and subacute) from 30 beds to 24, which includes two for close observation unit and one for paediatric medicine.
The draft noted occupancy has been 13 beds on average per day per annum, which has ranged from a low of eight and a high of 20 in the past two years with seasonal variation.
It also noted that although there is an increase in demand for medical beds, there is a decreased demand for surgery and birthing, due to people travelling to access it at Young, Temora or Wagga.
Surgery and birthing plans are still to be confirmed following community consultation, but currently there is one operating theatre and one birthing suite.
Although he was complimentary of new and additional services in the plan, such as the introduction of a needed CT service, ambulatory care services and emergency department services, Cr Sheahan was critical of the plans cutting back on obstetrics and surgery.
"[That] doesn't make it all that attractive then for doctors who want to practice some of those specialties in our community," he said.
"That's a concern, because getting doctors and keeping doctors in smaller communities has been a big challenge and if the ability for them to practice their specialties makes the town then less attractive for doctors to come."
Cr Sheahan said some of the decisions hadn't been fully explained.
"They are going to have a public meeting next week ... where they'll brief the community on the plan of their draft, but at first glance it looks like it's cutting some of the services back," he said.
"Their rationale, it'd be interesting to hear because it doesn't seem to fully encompass any growth in the population and they seem to be using existing or old data to put together their case.
"I know there is a couple of paragraphs in there that state there's flexibility to address any substantial change in the future, but we all know, governments make promises and once things are done, it's a little bit hard to see change happen then afterwards."
There has already been some community engagement with the plans on social media, which Cr Sheahan was happy to see.
"That is good and from council's point of view, we'll take all that on board and position ourselves, where we sit, with addressing what shortfalls we see into the future and take it to the appropriate ministers if we have serious concerns," he said.
"It's early stages yet, but these sorts of things, it's better to be on the front foot, then sit back and wait."
The draft Cootamundra Health Service Plan is currently on display for public feedback, with hard copies of the plan available at Cootamundra Hospital, HealthOne, the council chambers and library.
MLHD will give a presentation about the draft plan in Cootamundra on Tuesday, May 28 in the Alby Schultz meeting room at council from 5.45pm to 6.45pm.
The plan will also be on display at street stalls outside the Outback Bakery in Wallendoon Street on May 28 and 29.
