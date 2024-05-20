The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Footy Multimedia

Wheeler inspires comeback as Mater Dei pips TRAC in Carroll Cup thriller

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 20 2024 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mater Dei kicked two goals to one in the final quarter to claim a thrilling three-point win against TRAC. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Mater Dei kicked two goals to one in the final quarter to claim a thrilling three-point win against TRAC. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

A late comeback from Mater Dei Catholic College guided them to a thrilling three-point win over The Riverina Anglican College in their round five Carroll Cup clash.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.