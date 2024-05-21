The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
Kids Health Crisis

Park, Minns to talk cash as regional kids health proposal gains traction

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 21 2024 - 3:50pm, first published 11:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional NSW MPs Joe McGirr, Phil Donato, Helen Dalton and Roy Butler. File pictures, supplied
Regional NSW MPs Joe McGirr, Phil Donato, Helen Dalton and Roy Butler. File pictures, supplied

Health minister Ryan Park has told a delegation of Independent MPs he would need to talk to the treasury about about funding a plan for two new paediatric clinics in regional NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.