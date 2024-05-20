Parking pains and the repercussions

Parking and Wagga, it's an age-old story.
It's The Daily Advertiser deputy editor Daisy Huntly here, with your Tuesday top stories.
Getting around the south end of the CBD was a hair-raising experience for many on Saturday as scores of people made their way to the sporty precinct of Bolton Park and Robertson Oval.
The conditions that emerged when a Wagga Tigers home game at Robbo clashed with Miniroos on the fields next door for the first time has AFL Riverina worried it will have to move finals away from the heart of the city, Matt Malone reports.
Ironically, lack of parking was one of the reasons Football Wagga moved the juniors away from Duke of Kent in the first place.
It's also one of the things that has Fitzmaurice Street businesses talking. Key to adding more jazz to that end of the city is improved parking conditions - including lighting - at Wagga Beach, one business-owner told Taylor Dodge.
One of my favourite reads on our website at the moment is this heartwarming read from Jeremy Eager about how Instagram reunited a Uranquinty woman with a long-lost photo of her mum - don't miss it!
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
