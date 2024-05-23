No diagnosis, no NDIS: Wait times and costs bar some autistic kids

For autistic kids, a diagnosis can help them understand themselves properly and access support - experts say it's critical.
But high costs and lengthy wait times means some Wagga kids are going through school undiagnosed.
"In terms of our health system, diagnoses are required to access a lot of different support through NDIS," registered psychologist Natasha Spokes said.
"Getting diagnosed as early as possible, especially in regards to education and schooling ... provides the important intervention needs really early on so that they're not missing out on learning and that social contact."
Kate, who wished to keep her last name out for privacy reasons, has two autistic children who attend a local Wagga primary school.
For the last five years, she's been unable to get a full diagnosis for both her children due to lengthy wait times, and complicated application processes.
"I've been to every seminar that I can educate myself in, for my child's best interest," she said.
"Damned if I'm going to watch my child suffer because of it."
For Kate, the private sector is out of reach, as out-of-pocket fees for the autism and ADHD assessments could cost her up to $6000 for her two kids.
"To seek an official diagnosis outside the public system is just financially unaffordable," she said.
"It's just navigating the system, navigating an overwhelmed system of parents, and educators, and professionals."
She is on a waiting list for Royal Far West, a children's charity could provide free assessments for her children.
But the wait times can be over one year, and the service is currently only offered in Sydney.
"It's just a bottleneck, the lack of government funding and support from NSW health. And in rural NSW and regional NSW it's a massive lack," the Wagga mother said.
Royal Far West is lobbying the state government ahead of this year's budget for new paediatric clinics to be established in Wagga and Dubbo to combat the increased demand.
A "very minimal and limited" Medicare rebate is available, but only accessed through a specialist doctor, and not the individual's general practitioner.
Principal psychologist at private practice Kanda Psychology, Kylie Campbell, said prices can be a barrier for Wagga families seeking assessments.
"If families don't have the money required for assessment, they are often forced to go without an assessment and therefore a lack supports," she said.
"Some families are travelling to Sydney to some of the larger hospitals who may facilitate assessments."
Kate is concerned that while her children are waiting for a diagnosis, they are losing out on learning opportunities at school.
'What happens when you wait for a year between each single appointment is that your entire family is suffering," she said.
"Their learning stops in a way, their learning is affected because they're struggling with their work."
Without NDIS funding, Kate's children do not have funding for occupational therapy, speech therapy, and psychology.
The Daily Advertiser contacted the NSW Department of Education regarding support in schools.
"Learning and support resources are available in every school to help any student experiencing difficulties in learning in a mainstream class, regardless of the cause. Students do not need a formal diagnosis to access this support," a spokesperson from the department said.
"Accessing services in regional areas can be challenging, and we work closely with NSW Health and other agencies to support families in this area.
"A range of programs and services are available in public schools in Wagga Wagga and across NSW to assist students with disability and additional learning and support needs."
Registered psychologist Natasha Spokes says the assessments for autism are "comprehensive" and can take up to five hours.
She is the manager at ORS Psychology in Wagga, who have recently employed additional staff to cater for the growing demand for these autism, and ADHD tests.
"Autism assessments are really complicated and comprehensive, which is why they cost a bit more," she said.
"They take time to collate, analyse, interpret, and then you've got the report writing itself, which takes a lot of time to pull everything together, so it's quite extensive."
Their clinic is within the private sector and currently has a two-week wait time.
An autism assessment under the private system could cost up to $3000.
