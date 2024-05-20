Fly-in players help Young to clear top spot after undefeated start

Young's large travelling contingent took a different approach but it ended with the same result.
One the club hopes will continue on their search for a drought-breaking premiership.
The Cherrypickers extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 44-16 win over Albury at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
However they had four of their players, plus the injured Jake Kambos, fly in to tackle the Thunder.
With Tom Demeio, Devon Makoare-Boyce, Che Hyslop, Lachlan Gale and Kambos all based in Sydney, the Cherrypickers elected to take to the air.
Captain-coach Tom Giles, who travelled from Sydney himself last season before moving to Young for his new role, thought it made the most sense.
"We flew the boys down from Sydney," Giles said.
"We just thought Sydney to Young to train on Friday night and then Young to Albury, Albury to Young then back to Sydney was just too much for the boys.
"It's only once a year we have to do it so we didn't train on Friday and went into the game without a captain's run but it worked out pretty well jumping out to that lead."
Young jumped out to a 22-0 lead by half-time before Albury got themselves back into the contest.
They scored three quick tries after the break to cut the margin to six points.
However Giles was pleased to see the Cherrypickers click back into gear.
"We started pretty strongly, got out a 22-0 lead but got into half-time and got a little complacent," he said.
"They came out and scored off the first set, then scored a 100-metre try and a hooker try to get back within six but it's good to see we can flick a switch during a game.
"It took a good shot from Nayah (Freeman) on Justin Carney and we just went bang and scored a fair few points late.
"It was good to get our hardest road trip out of the way and come away with 44 points."
The win combined with Kangaroos suffering their first loss of the season, means Young are clear at the top of the Group Nine ladder after the first six rounds of the season.
With the bye this weekend they will remain at least one point clear with their closest rivals, Temora and Kangaroos, facing off at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Their only slip up was a draw against Southcity to start the season.
They struggled to put away the Bulls in round one despite dominating large parts of the clash.
Despite almost letting another team back into the contest on the weekend, Giles has been pleased with the consistency Young has shown so far.
"It's good to tick along into the bye with zero in that loss column," he said.
"I'm not too concerned as last week against Gundy we played well the whole game, sort of bashed them out of the game defensively while Saturday it was with our attack.
"It's good to have both, and we knew coming into the game we could attack and we could defend but we just need to put it all together for full games.
"We've had a few people out and it's only early days but it's good to see we can scrap through games when we're not playing at 100 per cent and still win pretty easily."
Despite their strong start to the season, Giles expects to get a much better indication of where they truly sit with clashes against Kangaroos and Temora to complete the first half of the season.
"You'd be stoked at the start of the year to be coming first midway through the year, you'd obviously take it, and all the boys have bought in well," he said.
"We're not sugarcoating things as we have played the lower end of the table, Gundy and Albury were a real challenge and the other sides gave us a real good run for our money early in the year, but we're taking it one week at a time.
"We look to the bye then Wagga (Kangaroos) and Temora so it's a good stretch for us after the bye so it will be interesting."
