Tout looks to Country experience to help Gundagai extend resurgence

Coming off his first taste of representing Country, Royce Tout is looking to use the experience to help Gundagai's rise back up the ladder.
After missing finals last yet after going through 2022 undefeated, the Tigers sit in fourth after a win over Junee without a number of key players on Saturday.
They can consolidate their place in the top five with a win over arch rivals Tumut at Twickenham on Saturday.
Tout feels they are in a much better place this season.
"Hopefully we can keep building in the next couple of weeks," Tout said.
"Obviously we had a really tough start to the year with probably our three toughest road trips, in Albury, Young and Temora straight up.
"We're sitting fourth on the ladder so to be in that spot after that start we're going along ok and hopefully we can keep building through the first half of the year."
Tout was one of three Group Nine players in the Country side who narrowly went down to City at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday.
A late penalty goal from Zac Greene was all that separated the two sides as City scored a 30-28 victory.
Tout was thrilled to be a part of it.
"It was a great experience," Tout said.
"It was a pretty high quality game.
"We obviously had a terrible start but got back into the game and ended up being beaten by a penalty goal that the bloke from City kicked it from 50 out, which was a pretty good goal kick.
"Overall it was obviously disappointing not to win but it was a great experience."
City jumped out of the blocks, taking a 22-0 lead before the Country side were able to hit back.
Tigers recruit James Morgan scored a try to help Country lock things up before an impressive strike sealed the result.
Albury captain Lachie Munro was an unused 18th man.
Representing Country has been something Tout has had his eye on and after missing out last year when asked to be 18th man, the lock forward knows it will be something to really savour.
"It's been something I've been trying to do from the Riverina team, to take that next step, as not many people get to play Country firsts from the Riverina now that Newcastle are back in the team," he said.
"It's something I'm really proud of, especially being out there in the starting team in the number 13."
Tout was able to overcome a hamstring issue that saw him miss Gundagai's loss to Young.
He, Morgan and Will Herring are all expected to return to the Tigers line up to tackle the Blues, who scored their second win of the season against Brothers on Sunday.
