Car parking chaos as Wagga Tigers games clash with Miniroos' new home

AFL Riverina could be forced to move more finals away from Wagga's Robertson Oval due to a lack of suitable car parking space.
Football Wagga's move to Bolton Park with their Miniroos program has caused a significant increase in traffic at the complex on Saturdays.
Miniroos clashed with a Wagga Tigers home game in the Riverina League last Saturday for the first time, prompting car parking chaos at Bolton Park, Robertson Oval and surrounding streets.
Wagga Tigers president Chris Flanigan believes there is no way a final could be held at Robertson Oval at the same time as junior soccer after what was experienced last weekend.
And with the miniroos season going up until August 31, the problem has the potential to impact the opening three weeks of AFL Riverina's finals series.
AFL Southern NSW community football and competition manager Luke Olsen confirmed they were aware of the issues on Saturday and said a decision on finals will be made in due course.
"We will consider it when we allocate finals at finals time," Olsen said.
Flanigan wore a lot of criticism as Tigers hosted Narrandera at Robertson Oval last Saturday.
He said not only was the lack of suitable car parking frustrating, he explained it was also dangerous.
"You would hate to see it but you've got soccer parents parking at Amart and the old Murrumbidgee Mill and running across the highway with kids," Flanigan said.
"You don't want to see that happen.
"We're not against Football Wagga or the soccer being there or anything. It's not our ground. It's just probably not the smartest move this year."
The redevelopment of Jim Elphick Tennis Centre is currently impacting the Bolton Park car park, which is operating at reduced capacity.
Flanigan questions whether this season was the right time to add soccer into the mix at Bolton Park.
"It's not ideal. I just think it was a miss from council this year with all the redevelopment with the tennis centre, they could have said you know what, yes, but let us get through this first and then look at it next year," he said.
"We basically got told a couple of weeks before our first home game. Then we got another email on the Monday after our first home game saying and by the way, we're going to take half the car park as well.
"I'm all for soccer being there. It's great. There's just no parking in the CBD at the moment anyway."
Football Wagga president Paul Galloway revealed the move away from Duke of Kent Oval with Miniroos was partially due to a lack of car parking.
He believes their move to Bolton Park has only highlighted an existing issue in Wagga.
"The main reason was the car parking around Duke Of Kent Oval was horrendous. Despite not being a busy road, it was just insane. It was an accident waiting to happen, because of the real low visibility," Galloway said.
"That was one of the reasons we looked at moving it and Bolton Park for us, we've been offered that venue before and we just didn't quite get organised enough to take it.
"We've been talking to council since about November last year about moving there and I think it highlights an issue council faces across not just sport but also business, you've only got to go into town on a Saturday and it's just madness.
"I think as long as there is stuff that is attracted to the middle of town, the middle of the CBD, whether that be sport or businesses or whatever, I think there is always going to be problems with parking and in the short term, unless someone builds something like the hospital's just built, there's no answer that's going to happen in the next two months."
Galloway said his message to the Football Wagga community had been just to be patient.
"From a Football Wagga perspective, we've asked people just to be a bit patient while it's all happening," he said.
"Once we get the 50 car parks back from the tennis development, that will make a big difference.
"I think even when there is no clash with Football Wagga juniors and Tigers, it's busy anyway. We didn't know that the car park was going to be impacted. In the short term we're just going to have to take a deep breath and hope we get through it alright.
"From a broader perspective, from a CBD issue, you go to anyone that's got a business down there or lives down there, parking is a massive concern with anything that happens in the CBD. I don't really have an answer off the top of my head.
"The side effect is all the businesses down that end of town, I watched people walk into the soccer with coffees in their hand and food."
Galloway hopes that more car parking is part of the plans for the venue long term.
"If you're going to build that sporting hub, that car park in between Bolton Park cricket nets and the basketball stadium, it probably needs to be three storeys high," he said.
Galloway added that apart from the car parking hiccups, the move to Bolton Park had been a positive one for the sport.
"It's good for football but it's good for Wagga. It's great to see people using it, accessing it," he said.
"From a Wagga perspective, if those green spaces are going to sit there, you want to see them being accessed and used by the public. That's what they're there for and that's what they've got to be used for.
"I think from a sport's perspective, soccer is a massive sport. It attracts a big crowd because of the nature of the game and the nature of the broader family wanting to see it.
"As we get into the guts of winter and it's two degrees, I've got a sneaking suspicion the numbers might go down a bit and I think it's just one of those things it's going to be hectic a few times there are clashes but I think it will balance out in the short term."
