Mum repeatedly asked for medical help before dying in her Junee cell

Custody management changes have been made following the death of a southern NSW woman, with the care provided to her while in jail found to have been inadequate.
The inmate made multiple requests to be hospitalised, which never took place.
Vicki Higgins was arrested at her Deniliquin home on January 11, 2022, taken to Deniliquin then Albury police station, before being moved to Junee jail.
She died in the jail 18 days after her arrest, which occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, with coroner Carmel Forbes noting she didn't receive a medical screening before her death.
Ms Forbes examined the adequacy of the jail's response to a medical emergency suffered by the late 48-year-old.
Ms Higgins had several serious health issues including diabetes and Crohn's disease, with her arrest occurring during strict jail lockdowns and staff shortages during the pandemic.
Police had attended her home to arrest a family member on January 11, 2022, and Ms Higgins struggled with officers.
This led to her arrest, followed by a refusal of bail at Albury Local Court later that day.
An ambulance was called to the Albury court cells the following day to check her insulin levels before Ms Higgins was transferred to Junee.
The jail recorded 200 positive coronavirus cases in a period of 10 days that month, which reduced nursing staff from 13 to five.
One of the two doctors who visited the jail contracted the virus during Ms Higgins' remand.
The coroner found there hadn't been enough staff members to medically screen Ms Higgins.
The screening had been due to take place on the day of her death.
She spent most of her 17 days in custody lying on a mattress or on the floor.
While she was given medication, her vital signs were only taken once.
She declined to eat or drink and requested medical attention about 15 times between January 14 and 18.
Ms Higgins said she knew she was "going to end up in the ground".
On the day of her death she said "it feels like I'm shutting down".
She was found slouched over at 11.10am and was declared deceased 34 minutes later.
Dr Cameron Bell reviewed the matter.
"Ultimately, he opined that Ms Higgins was clearly unwell for many days," the coroner noted.
"In his view, her condition warranted escalation and transfer to hospital even though hospitalisation may not have ultimately prevented her death, due to the extent of the ischemia in her bowel."
Dr Emery Kertesz found the care given to the late woman was "inadequate, incomplete and inappropriate".
"The fact that in 17 days of incarceration there were eight entries made in the nursing notes by various nursing staff regarding her symptoms of nausea, vomiting, malaise and dehydration, the staff noticing that uneaten food was piling up in her cell and her constant requests for transfer to hospital were being ignored amounted to poor intra institutional management," Ms Forbes said.
Several changes have been made at the jail and by the GEO Group, which no longer manages the prison.
"Hopefully the changes will work towards preventing a similar death in the future," the coroner said.
Ms Forbes recommended Corrective Services NSW records information about urgent cell calls given to correctional officers from prison control rooms.
She noted Ms Higgins lost her two-year-old son during a 2013 dog mauling, and that she was still mourning the loss while in custody.
Ms Forbes extended her sympathies to Ms Higgins' family.
