GGGM key defender in line for return for Lions clash against Goannas

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong defender Josh Walsh could return as soon as this weekend for the Lions in their clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Walsh has spent the last three weeks on the sidelines after hobbling from the field late in the game during their win against Wagga Tigers.
The Lions have fared well in his absence and most recently notched up their sixth win of the season against Griffith.
GGGM will look to increase their record to 7-0 against the Goannas on Sunday and Lions coach Sam Martyn believed Walsh was a big chance to play.
"He's very close to returning," Martyn said.
"I think he was pretty close this week (Griffith), but we were just giving him that extra week to recover and get back as close as he can to 100 per cent.
"It probably benefits us and benefits him by making sure he stays on the park, I don't think Josh is too far away at all."
While the news is positive around Walsh's injury, it appears an achilles injury to Lions midfielder Jesse Lander could be more severe than initially predicted.
Martyn was unsure of the exact diagnosis of the injury and he said the Lions and Lander were still working out the severity.
"I'll probably check in with Jess early next week," he said.
"He was just a bit too tight and it wasn't worth risking this week, especially with an achilles as you don't want to mess around with those.
"He's just a wait and see I guess, I'd love to give you more information but I don't know the extent myself.
"I think he's going to go and get it checked out further, because it probably seems a bit more significant than what we believed it was."
The Lions emerged largely unscathed injury wise from their win against Griffith, with the only incident of note requiring Tom Anderson to get a couple of stitches after clashing heads with Swans forward Isaac Conlan.
Anderson failed to return to the field following the clash, however Martyn revealed the worst of the damage was just a battle wound for the midfielder.
"He just split something open and it was just bleeding profusely," he said.
"All it was was another war wound for him, I reckon it's quite fitting actually in his 100th game that he comes away with another scar.
"You expect that from Tommy in terms of the way he goes about it."
The Lions overcame an early scare to notch up a 26-point win against Griffith and it was some of their lesser-known players that stood up in the victory.
Shannon Butterfield continued his impressive start to the season with another two goals and Martyn said it was good to see him receiving some reward for effort.
"It's a great reward for Butters," he said.
"He sacrificed his game and I guess the footy gods rewarded him with a couple late.
"Keggy (Jack McCaig) I thought was outstanding and he just took some big marks in big moments.
"The big thing for him is capitalising and that's something he's been working on before and after training, when it was his moment he was able to make the most of it.
"I thought Jake Sullivan was just dynamic, he was super clean and took one of the best marks I've seen in a while.
"Then Jake Fairman for just his second game had some really good touches, we knew the talent that we had and it was good to see him starting to showcase that."
