Love your neighbour: A dozen years in, Wagga bakers look to next chapter

Instead of playing rivals, a local bakery lends supplies to their neighbour Coles when in need - this business is now up for sale.
The owners of the Brumby's Wagga franchise are looking for someone to take over after 12 years in the baking game at South City.
Co-owner Martin Edwards put the business on the market in December 2023, but six months on, and he and his wife Catherine are yet to sell.
"It's very hard for people to get money as such, banks have really tightened up," he said.
"You've got to have a lot of equity so you've got to nearly own your home and interest rates have been higher at the moment, people are stand-offish."
If the owners sell the business, they plan to continue working in other industries.
Mr Edwards plans to go back into casual work as a concrete truck driver, or within the agriculture industry, while Ms Edwards will continue her teaching job.
"We've been in there 12 years, it's seven days a week, it is tiring," Mr Edwards said.
"It's time to move on if we can sell it, but if we don't we'll stick it out."
The asking price for Brumby's Wagga is $750,000 which includes the operating machinery, facilities and location.
Rent costs $8224 per month for the South City shop next to major supermarket Coles.
But despite recent public scrutiny into Coles for price gouging and forcing independent businesses out of the market, Mr Edwards says that when "you're side by side, you've got to work together".
"It's a great spot, and one of the best things it's got going for it is the position in the shop," Mr Edwards said.
"They're two completely different things, people come to ours, we have our normal regulars, and I suppose Coles do too."
He says that the South City Coles is one of the busiest supermarkets in Wagga, and "everyone's got to walk straight past [Brumby's] to get to it".
"If we run out of stuff we can borrow stuff off them, and if they're running short ... we have no problems lending them stuff to get them through," he said.
In recent months, Mr Edwards has hired ex-Coles staff including a former bakery manager and deli manager.
