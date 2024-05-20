The Daily Advertiser
While business doors close on Fitzmaurice Street, potential grows

Taylor Dodge
Updated May 20 2024 - 6:42pm, first published 6:00pm
Wagga Cycle Centre owner Andrew Treloar said better parking and lighting at Wagga Beach could help boost foot traffic along Fitzmaurice Street. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Wagga Cycle Centre owner Andrew Treloar said better parking and lighting at Wagga Beach could help boost foot traffic along Fitzmaurice Street. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

While a string of locally-run businesses have closed on Fitzmaurice Street in recent months, long-term operators remain confident in the strip's appeal and future.

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

