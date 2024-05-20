While business doors close on Fitzmaurice Street, potential grows

While a string of locally-run businesses have closed on Fitzmaurice Street in recent months, long-term operators remain confident in the strip's appeal and future.
The Huntress owner Rebekah Kirby closed her shop last week to relocate due to the strip not getting enough foot traffic.
Emmylou Wildflowers has also closed its corner shop to relocate and Ruby Tuesday announced earlier in the year it would be closing, leaving prominent retail spaces vacant.
Development applications are also in the works for two huge sights including plans for a shop space and housing at The Home Hotel, and a five-storey apartment building and two retail spaces proposed for 115 Fitzmaurice Street.
Both developments would see shop-top housing constructed.
"I really do like it since they've revamped it and took the four traffic lanes out of it," he said.
"It's a bit laid back and we also don't have shops that always have sale signs out.
"What you see is what you get. It's a great area, it's nice."
Mr Allitt currently operates from 115 Fitzmaurice Street and will likely close when demolition and development plans unfold at the site.
Wagga Cycle Centre owner Andrew Treloar has been running his family's business a few shops down for the last 25 years after taking over the business from his father.
If anything, he believes the main strip has major potential and a promising future.
"Fitzmaurice Street was always away from the malls, away from Baylis Street, there was easier parking and there was very much destination shopping," he said.
"A lot of businesses have done well here, while things have changed, being in Fitzmaurice Street, where we have a good shop frontage, good presence, and still reasonably good parking, the draw card is, we're easy to find."
Over the years, Mr Treloar said the strip has evolved and flourished, a trend he is confident will continue in years to come.
"Over the last 15 years Fitzmaurice Street has become a bit more gentrified," he said.
"The success of Uneke Coffee Lounge to start with was certainly the big push forward for the gentrification of Fitzmaurice Street, they did a really good job of promoting their nice coffee shop down this end of town.
"We've seen an evaluation of not just destination shopping, but different kinds of businesses that probably didn't initially think this part of town was for them but have been able to come down and make it their home.
"It's a very nice end of town to be a part of."
As a long term resident, Mr Treloar does have some recommendations he believes could boost the strip.
"I'd probably like to see more destination shops, they're still really important, whether it's retail, tertiary services or even offices," he said.
"There's still enough parking to justify destination shopping, but, If I had to suggest a big idea for Fitzmaurice Street, I would like to see Wagga Beach car park improved even further and really good lighting put between Wagga Beach car park and Sturt Street.
"It is hard to find more parks, but we do have a big Wagga Beach car park and it isn't that far.
"The improvement, making it look safe and improving access will allow people to feel confident walking to and from that car park and I really think that would be the best way of taking it to the next level - where there's really good access to parking and making it feel like it's not a big deal to park in the Wagga Beach car park to access Fitzmaurice Street - I really think that could be a real winner."
