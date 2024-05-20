Woman left fighting for her life after alleged stabbing attack in far west

A woman was left fighting for her life after she was allegedly stabbed several times by a relative in a remote NSW town.
Police arrested a 23-year-old woman in Ivanhoe, 200 kilometres north of Hay, after reports of a stabbing at a residential property in John Street were made at around 2.30am on Friday, May 17.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said a 37-year-old woman was treated before being taken to the Ivanhoe Health Service.
The injured woman "received multiple stab wounds to the abdomen, head and back" and was later airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital in a critical condition, police said.
The two women were relatives, police confirmed, and the alleged attacker was arrested at the scene.
Tegan Quayle, 23, appeared before Dubbo Local Court on Saturday after being charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
She was refused bail by that court, and did not apply for and was formally denied bail during an in-person appearance at Broken Hill Local Court on Monday.
Quayle will return to court, this time in Griffith, on July 17.
