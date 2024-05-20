Meth, weapons found in Wagga car during domestic violence blitz

A man who fled from police before being arrested after a knife, meth and axe were allegedly found in the car he was driving was denied bail at Wagga Local Court on Monday.
The arrest is one of 550 across the state during a four-day statewide operation.
Operation Amarok VI ran from Wednesday, May 15, to Saturday, May 18, involving every police area command and district in NSW.
As part of investigations, about 2.30pm, Friday, May 17, police were called to Eldershaw Drive, Forest Hill, following reports of an alleged break and enter.
Officers attached to Riverina Traffic and Highway Patrol, intercepted a car on Sackville Drive, before it entered a driveway.
Police said they spoke to a man inside the car, before he allegedly fled the scene.
A short time later 27-year-old Dylan Lawrence was arrested.
Officers seized methamphetamines, knives and an axe from the vehicle.
Lawrence was conveyed to Wagga Police Station and charged with drive with licence suspended under S66 Fines Act, drive vehicle under influence of drugs, hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty, assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm, possess prohibited drug, custody of knife in public place, and four outstanding warrants for domestic violence offences.
He appeared before Wagga Local Court on Monday via video conference where he was bail refused to reappear before Wagga Local Court on June 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.