Listed race on the agenda for Underpants after cracking Flemington run

WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman is preparing Underpants for a crack at the listed Creswick Stakes after his slashing second at Flemington on Saturday.
Underpants proved he is the real deal by producing one of the runs of the day at Flemington in his first crack at city class.
The three-year-old stormed home for a close second behind the Ciaron Maher-trained Links in the $150,000 3YO Handicap (1100m).
The second placing gained him an automatic start in the $175,000 listed Creswick Sprint Series Final.
"He should have nearly won," Spackman said.
"He's gone the best sectionals of the race and some of the best of the day when you dissect it all.
"It was a bit of a risk but a risk worth taking I thought."
Underpants was also in a Class Two Handicap (1200m) at Cootamundra on Saturday but Spackman pulled the right rein in heading to Melbourne instead.
He picked up $27,000 for second place and now has a crack at a listed race.
Spackman was toying with the idea of a Queensland trip with Underpants but he was a late scratching at the barriers for his first-up run on Wagga Gold Cup day.
It meant Underpants had his first-up run at Flemington instead.
Spackman was pleased to see his three-year-old show everyone what he already knew.
"The best is yet to come. People still haven't the best of him because he is so immature. He still does that many things wrong," Spackman said.
"The thing that amazes me about him, that was his first big trip away. He paraded so well. Joe (Bowditch) got off and gave him a big rap.
"I nearly went to Coota. He drew 12. I was going to put Todd Quinn on, claim four and do it. Then I thought no, I'm going to do what I want to do.
"This is what we do it for."
The Creswick Stakes is on Saturday July 6 so Spackman will find a run for him in between times.
"It's July 6 so he probably needs a run in between," he said.
"There is another one down there in a fortnight, over 1100 again. I might nom him, I might just see how he is because it knocks them around.
"I've just got to find something that's going to suit. If I can find it around here I will."
Underpants has only had the nine starts to his name for two wins and three placings. He highlighted his promise with a sixth placing in the SDRA Country Championships Final back in February at just his eighth start.
The Creswick Stakes has a distinguished honour roll with the likes of Nature Sprint, Front Page, Passive Aggressive, Gytrash and Lord Von Costa all among the previous winners of the race.
