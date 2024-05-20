The next generation of Wagga Super Netballers are carving up the court

Wagga Netball's under 12s have had a near perfect run through the biggest representative carnival in the association's history.
Coach Leanne Frow said the team have come a long way in their first representative season.
Down players due to injury and illness, Frow said the young competitors stepped up as needed to keep ahead.
While their skills have come a long way and their passion for netball is undeniable, Frow was most pleased with their mental strength.
"It's the mental side of it that is really important because you don't know who you're playing," Frow said.
"We had Associations from all over New South Wales and you just don't know who you're coming up against and what their ability is, so to go out there and hold their own and get a win was just really, really impressive."
The youngest age group to compete at state titles, Frow has been impressed with how the cohort has adjusted to being in the representative system.
Choosing to coach this age group each year, Frow said there's something special about guiding these athletes through their first state level experience.
This year's team has shown already they're not just talented, but they have something she can't teach, grit.
"I've coached for many years and this team just have so much drive, they really do," Frow said.
"You can't put that into kids, either they have it or they don't and this team, there's not one of them that doesn't have it, they just don't give up and that comes from their parents and the way they've been brought up.
"I'm lucky enough to have the result of all that good parenting."
State Titles are just six weeks away now, and Frow is confident the side will fare well at the competition.
With just one loss this weekend, to Queanbeyan, the team were quick to regroup ahead of their next game.
Excited for their first Sydney trip, if they play like they did in Wagga, they will go far.
"They're very excited, they're very keen and they can't wait to get out there and show New South Wales what we have here," Frow said.
"I just love seeing them improve so much, when they get to an older age group, they've had that training and they've got the basics and I love teaching the basics and teaching them well, and hoping that they go on to do the best they possibly can.
"They're just so keen when they're 12."
It wasn't just the under 12s that topped their division though, with the under 13s finished the tournament undefeated.
Wagga's under 14s and 17s each finished second in their division, while the under 15s finished fifth.
For the first time in several years the association also put an open team on the court. They finished fourth in their division.
Netball NSW's Junior State Titles run from July 6 to 8.
