The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9
Photos

Blues hand Brothers a thrashing in 'vital' confidence boosting game

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
May 19 2024 - 7:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tumut's Trae King was essential to their win over Brothers as Epeli Pio attempts to stop his run. Picture by Tom Dennis
Tumut's Trae King was essential to their win over Brothers as Epeli Pio attempts to stop his run. Picture by Tom Dennis

It's been a rocky start to the year, but Tumut's 58-0 belting of Brothers may be the turning point they were after.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.