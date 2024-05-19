Airport lease public tender delayed in bid to buy more time

A successful hiatus has been put on the future of the city's regional airport as the council's lease comes to an end and fears grow that it may be taken over by a private operator.
Last week Wagga City Council put out a plea to the community, urging residents to pitch in and help save the airport from privatisation through a last-ditch campaign.
The council currently leases the Forest Hill airport from the Royal Australian Air Force under a 30-year agreement, however that is set to expire in June 2025.
Wagga City Council's original position was to seek ownership of the airport. From May, 2022, council resolved to seek a long-term lease renewal rather than outright ownership but, under new Commonwealth rules, a lease of more than 20 years requires a public tender process.
Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack announced on Sunday he had been successful in securing more time for the Wagga Airport lease to be resolved through persistent lobbying.
Mr McCormack said the decision to delay putting the airport lease to public tender would allow stakeholders time to address concerns raised by the Department of Defence.
"During last week's Parliamentary sitting week, I had another productive meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, and the Assistant Minister for Defence, Matt Thistlethwaite, to again discuss the Wagga Airport," Mr McCormack said.
"This was on top of other meetings I organised with the Defence Ministers on February 29 and March 25 , the latter of which representatives from the Wagga City Council also attended."
Mayor Cr Dallas Tout, Deputy Mayor Cr Ameila Parkins, General Manager Peter Thompson, and Rex Operations Manager Warwick Lodge all had the opportunity to address their concerns to the Government.
Council general manager Peter Thomson previously told The Daily Advertiser residents would suffer the consequences of privatisation.
Mr McCormack said while there are several issues still to work through, the pause will allow council and defence work towards an outcome.
"Whilst there are several issues to work through, the decision to put the airport out to public tender for leasing has been put on hold until June 30, 2026 to allow the council to liaise with defence," Mr McCormack said.
Mr McCormack said he is supportive in Wagga City Council continuing it's leasing agreement with the Department of Defence.
"I have always seen the significant value the airport provides Wagga and surrounds, which is why during the 2022 Federal Election, the Liberals and Nationals made a commitment to deliver $24 million to upgrade the airport and its terminal if re-elected to Government," Mr McCormack said.
"I will continue to advocate and work with the Council and my Federal colleagues to ensure Wagga and its residents get a desirable outcome in regard to the lease of Wagga Airport.
"I stand with the council's vision to develop Wagga to its full potential and will do my utmost to ensure it has the vital infrastructure to support the population goal of 100,000 by 2038, including a state-of-the-art airport.
"Wagga is city of tremendous opportunity and potential. Through the continued co- operation of all levels of Government, we will be able to continue to ensure Wagga is one the greatest places to live, work and raise a family."
