How Rusty defied the doctor's expectations

It's The Daily Advertiser deputy editor Daisy Huntly here, with your Monday top stories.
The first solid signs of winter's arrival have certainly come through - heaters were cranked through the weekend as the mercury stayed in the teens on Saturday and dipped into the minus territory overnight.
However, with the addition of some sun it was just the ticket for the thousands of people who hit Batlow for its annual CiderFest. It was a beautiful day, organisers tell Taylor Dodge, and much of the merriment was captured by DA photographer Bernard Humphreys - don't miss the photos!
Matt Malone watched on as North Wagga produced the biggest upset of the Farrer League season on Saturday, with the Saints proving too quick and too tough for their arch-rivals.
And if you didn't catch it over the weekend, Emily Anderson sat down with Rusty Shaw late last week.
When he was 19, the motocross champion was told he would never walk or talk again, let alone ride. But 20 years on, that hasn't stopped him.
Here's to the week ahead.
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
