More than a doctor: Weekly walk to increase men's wellness

Wagga doctor Ashley Bowden not only serves the community as a general practitioner but dedicates his free time to uniting men for a weekly wellness walk.
Dr Bowden moved to Wagga in October, 2023 and was looking for ways to get involved in physical activities.
When he reached out to Wagga City Council to see what options there were locally, they introduced him to The Man Walk.
The Man Walk was founded by Kiama physiotherapist Mark Burns in 2019 in a bid to provide social connection and informal support for blokes doing it tough, and it has since been adopted by more than 70 communities.
Since launching The Man Walk in Wagga, Dr Bowden has been able to connect with like-minded local men over coffee every Monday morning before work.
"When I moved to Wagga in October I reached out to council and said I was quite keen to get involved in physical activity in the community - that's something I'm personally really interested in, in terms of how movement improves health," Dr Bowden said.
"Council said they had been contacted by The Man Walk and so we all had a meeting and decided to start it in Wagga.
"The goal is to stay consistent."
Dr Bowden said a lot of men can tend to feel isolated and aren't the best at making friends - and issue which is eliminated through the initiative.
"I'm all about getting people moving through walking because it's all accessible," Dr Bowden said.
"Mark - the founder - noticed a lot of men were feeling isolated and weren't very good at making friends so he thought it was quite valuable having something for men specifically.
"We had a bit of interest, my hope is as more people come there might be someone who can do it on the weekend as well but for me - I'll keep doing it on Monday's and buy coffees."
For Dr Bowden, being new to the area, the walk has helped him meet other men he may not have otherwise had the opportunity to meet.
"It's been lovely to meet new people - I've just brought a house so we've spent most of the walks talking about renovating, but everyone has been really welcoming here," he said.
"I know both men and women have directed their partners to come here and it's been a nice way to meet new people in a new area.
"The walking on a Monday morning - especially coming into winter you think you don't want to get up so early and go for a walk but afterwards you always feel so much better, so it's a reminder to myself that walking, even for an hour or half an hour, is so good for you.
"If anything the mental benefits are something people are more interested in."
Any man can show up on the morning and take part.
The group meets at the front of Mr Lawrence every Monday morning at 6.30am before walking along the river.
