Accused Riverina roo killer charged with animal cruelty warned in court

By Staff Reporters
May 19 2024 - 2:36pm
A man accused of killing two kangaroos in Coleambally has been granted bail by Griffith Local Court, but has been warned to be on his best behaviour before his trial in July.

