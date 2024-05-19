No complaints for Frostick at Lake Albert as Sharks hold on for a draw

They were a man down by the end of the game, but Lake Albert have shown they can stand up to the best of them.
Holding reigning premiers Hanwood to a 1-1 draw, it was new recruit Beck Frostick that once again got the Sharks on the board.
It was a mutual friend with keeper and co-captain Robert Fry that got Frostick into the club just weeks before the season began and he's been a key player since taking the field.
With seven goals to his name in just four games, despite being the team's only scorer this week, Frostick said he wanted more.
"It's been good, it's always easier when they're putting on a plate for you, when you don't have to do the cooking so to speak," Frostick said.
"When you've got teammates who are willing to put the ball in the right areas, it's a pretty easy job in the end.
"Saying that, I should have scored two last night, but that's what it is, it's been good and they're a good team to play with, so I'm not taking the credit, the boys put it on a plate and I just do what I'm told to do."
Lake Albert has not lost a game yet this season, and he is pleased with how they have performed so far.
Hoping to see the team continue to hold structure and stick to game plans moving forward may be the changing factor in turning draws into wins.
Top efforts from players willing to put in the hard yards and step up when they've found themselves with less players has impressed him too.
"It was a tough game, they were a pretty good team and they're pretty well structured, when we went down we could definitely feel it," he said.
"The game flipped both ways a little bit, we had strong points, they had strong points, and it was just a good even battle I think.
"If we could get a couple more wins it'd be better but I'm pretty happy with how it's been so far, no complaints from me."
A red card was issued in the 66th minute of the match, leaving Lake Albert with 10 on the filed.
It comes after they finished last week's game with nine players.
Frostick said while he didn't feel that the straight red was warranted, he was pleased with how the team adjusted to keep Hanwood from scoring on them for the remainder of the game.
Still creating chances while down, he said the team can take those opportunities as a good sign for what is to come.
Unavailable for next weekend's game, and aware of a handful of players who can't play, he believes the team still has it in them to overcome Wagga United.
"We're pretty strong across the board so having a couple of players out, it's not going to be anything to us because people can step up," he said.
"I still back in the boys to work hard and get a victory."
Across the league, Leeton United and Henwood Park had big wins, while Young continued a good start to the year.
Leeton United 4 (McLaughlin 2, Wylie, Arnold) d Wagga United 0
Young 2 (Freeman, Cameron) d South Wagga 0
Henwood Park 7 (Ploenges 2, Yeates 2, Thomson, Forge, Rohrich) d Yoogali 1 (Pirrottina)
Lake Albert 1 (Frostick) drew Hanwood 1 (Tello)
