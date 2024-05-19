The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League
Photos

No complaints for Frostick at Lake Albert as Sharks hold on for a draw

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
May 19 2024 - 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Albert's Joshua Everingham turns to pursue Hanwood's Nazareno Tello in their round four draw at Rawlings Park. Picture by Les Smith
Lake Albert's Joshua Everingham turns to pursue Hanwood's Nazareno Tello in their round four draw at Rawlings Park. Picture by Les Smith

They were a man down by the end of the game, but Lake Albert have shown they can stand up to the best of them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.