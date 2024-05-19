Thirst quenched at successful and sunny Batlow CiderFest

From flames to festivities the annual Batlow Ciderfest drew in a crowd of more than 3000 to Pioneer Street Street on Saturday.
The annual even showcases some of the regions top cideries with live music and roaming entertainment providing guests with plenty to do.
Batlow CiderFest event organiser Karly Flynn this year was a grand success with the weather on their side.
"The day was beautiful, we had perfect weather, there was a cool breeze but the sun was out as opposed to last year which rained a little bit in the afternoon," Mrs Flynn said.
Feedback from previous years meant organisers could tweak this year's CiderFest in a bid to perfect the experience.
Mrs Flynn said last year they had two stages, but following feedback around the different sounds merging together, they opted towards only have one stage this year which was a grand success.
"We also had six cider vendors offering taste testing sessions which were well-attended," she said.
While the tickets are still being counted Mrs Flynn estimates a crowd of more than 3000 attended the event.
"Thank you to all of our wonderful volunteers who work hard to make sure CiderFest happens," she said.
