Waratahs defeat Aggies in thriller; Wagga City, Tumut and Leeton grab wins

A strong opening half guided Waratahs to a narrow six-point victory against Ag College at Beres Ellwood Oval.
A strong crowd was in attendance for the clash between the two sides and they witnessed a thrilling finish as Waratahs narrowly escaped with the points as they prevailed 27-21.
Waratahs coach Nick McCarthy was pleased his side could grab the win, however he also credited the performance of Ag College.
"Ag College are a really good footy side," McCarthy said.
"They are so fit and they know their game plan really well, they really play for each other as a side and they are a really difficult team to play against.
"We got a lot right defensively probably for the first 60 minutes of the game today, but to their credit they never gave up.
"They just kept punching away and found some holes late in the game as we started to fatigue a bit.
"It's death by 1000 cuts when you play Ag College as they just find a way to keep in the fight right to the end, for us it was really pleasing to get the result in a good game of footy."
McCarthy revealed his side played well early and he believed it was most likely their best opening half of the season so far.
"We probably played as good of 40 minutes of footy in the first half as we have this season," he said.
"We didn't have a lot of ball, but we defended really well and when we got our opportunities we took them pretty cleanly actually.
"We were very happy going into halftime and we started the second half quite well again and got a couple of quick tries.
"But full credit to Ag College as they just kept coming at us and I wouldn't have liked for there to be another five minutes in the game, put it that way."
Ag College have been one of the top sides this season and they were 4-1 entering the clash today.
McCarthy believed his side would take a fair few positives away after defeating such a quality outfit.
"It's nice to see that we are improving," he said.
"Up until this we probably hadn't put together a complete performance for an extended period of time in a game.
"We've let ourselves down and lapsed a bit a few times and today is the closest we've been to that.
"Being able to play pretty cleanly on both sides of the ball was probably what I was most impressed with.
"They are a good side and I think Ag College will be right up in the mix at the end of the season.
"I'm pretty proud of the way we managed to control them and their high speed and intensity style of footy for big portions of the game today."
McCarthy believed it was a good team performance that led to the victory over Ag College, however he also credited the efforts of some of their standout performers.
"Harry Hosegood had a really good game," he said.
"He was probably away from his wide ball running that he normally does, he was really big around the breakdown and defensively.
"Harry Tyson just showed his absolute class on the defensive side of things and his ability to get us forward at outside centre.
"Then in his first game for the club I thought Angus Burns just did so much hard work in the middle, his defensive work in and around the breakdown was really impressive.
"I think he's going to be a handful across the rest of the season."
Ag College and Waratahs competed for the Col Cup and McCarthy said it was great to see both sides come together for what is such an important day for both clubs.
"It's a really special day," he said.
"We look at it as probably our favourite day on the calendar as well and the clubs are so closely intertwined with the history of both of the clubs.
"Being really good mates with Will Mitchell it's a really emotional day for me and for both footy clubs.
"I got to give Ag College huge amounts of credit the way they supported the game today and cheered on both sides for a really quality game of football.
"They really know how to do it out there when they've got a really good cause to support, it was great to honour the memory of Andy in such a special way today."
Wagga City also continued their undefeated start to the season with a strong 69-8 win over CSU.
Tumut were 50-7 winners against Griffith while Leeton defeated Albury 46-29.
