The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Waratahs defeat Aggies in thriller; Wagga City, Tumut and Leeton grab wins

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated May 19 2024 - 8:46am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ag College's Jackson Buda attempts to evade the incoming tackle from Waratahs' Angus Burns during their clash at Beres Ellwood Oval. Picture by Les Smith
Ag College's Jackson Buda attempts to evade the incoming tackle from Waratahs' Angus Burns during their clash at Beres Ellwood Oval. Picture by Les Smith

A strong opening half guided Waratahs to a narrow six-point victory against Ag College at Beres Ellwood Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.