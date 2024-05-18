Gundagai mark Elphick's milestone with a win as Young too good for Albury

AN UNDERMANNED Gundagai bounced back to the winner's list with an 'ugly' 38-20 win over Junee on Saturday.
The Tigers managed to celebrate club stalwart Mark Elphick's 200th first grade game on a winning note as they ran out comfortable winners over the Diesels.
Back-rower Jack Schubert ran in four tries in the victory as the Tigers cemented their spot in the Group Nine top five without representative pair James Morgan and Royce Tout, as well as the injured Luke Berkrey and Will Herring.
To make matters worse, they lost full-back Tyron Gorman to a suspected hip injury inside the opening five minutes.
Gundagai co-coach Derek Hay was happy to come away with the two points.
"It wasn't too bad. We were down a couple of troops so it was good to get the two points, I'd say ugly, but it was good to get the win," Hay said.
"We were good in patches and really poor in patches so up and down, up and down again. Ball control is still an issue. We had some good performers though."
Jake Hay, playing five-eighth, was a standout for Gundagai, along with Schubert. Toby Dasey also crossed for a double.
Hay was pleased to be able to celebrate Elphick's milestone appearance with a win.
"He's done so much for our club," Hay said.
"He's played 200 first grade games and 119 reserve grade games so he's played a hell of a lot of footy.
"There was actually a really good crowd there today, which was surprising because our juniors were away and Junee's not a great travelling town I wouldn't think. It was really good.
"We did a good presentation there in the sheds whilst leaguetag was on so all the reserve grade boys could be there.
"He's held in pretty high esteem around here, he's a very good bloke and he just fits in like a glove. He fits in with everyone."
Hay said there will be some nice headaches to have with Morgan, Tout and Herring all expected back for next week's clash with arch-rivals Tumut.
Berkrey is still a month away from a return with his shoulder injury.
Ratu Saurara scored two tries for Junee in defeat.
YOUNG continued their undefeated start to the Group Nine season with an impressive win over Albury Thunder on Saturday.
The Cherrypickers finished full of running in their 44-16 win over the Thunder at Greenfield Park.
Young started strongly on the border and got out to a 22-0 lead before the Thunder worked their way back within a converted try.
That was as close as they would get as the Cherrypickers ran in the next 22 points to consolidate their spot up the top of the Group Nine ladder.
Young captain-coach Tom Giles continued his strong start to the season by crossing for a double, as did five-eighth Jacob Lucas.
RIVERINA'S NSW Country representatives went down narrowly to City in a representative thriller at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday.
City managed a penalty goal from the half-way line with two minutes remaining to give them a 30-28 win over Country.
Gundagai pair Royce Tout and James Morgan, along with Albury's Lachie Munro, were the Riverina representatives in the Country team.
Morgan crossed for a try to help Country's comeback after City raced out to a 22-0 lead.
Country managed to lock the game up at 28-all with 10 minutes remaining before the penalty goal helped City over the line.
