Temora storm into Farrer League top five with win over the Jets

TEMORA stormed into the Farrer League top five with an impressive 13-point win over arch-rivals Northern Jets on Saturday.
The Kangaroos have their first finals series since 2019 in their sights after proving too good for the Jets 11.8 (74) to 9.7 (61) in the local derby at Nixon Park.
It was Temora's first win over a top-five team in five years as they replaced the Jets in fifth position with their third straight victory.
The Kangaroos made the most of the breeze early and opened up a 20-point lead at quarter-time and managed to hold that advantage throughout the contest.
Former coach Jimmy Kennedy produced one of his best performances in Temora colours to help guide the Kangaroos home, while Will Reinhold continued his outstanding season with another dominant performance in the midfield.
Temora co-coach Zac Oliver was thrilled to land the club's best win in years.
"As we said during the week to the fellas, this game has a lot more importance than just the derby for us," Oliver said.
"It sets it up for the whole year, getting these wins early but also being able to play really good footy against really tough opposition like the Jets, it's a massive confidence boost for us to get that win.
"There was a bit more importance placed on it this week and to be able to get that win in the context of the derby is huge for us in the context of the year.
"It was just a very important win and the grit we showed to get it done was really pleasing. I'm only new to the rivalry but everyone is really up and about and happy, the whole club."
Temora are now fifth with another big game against fourth-placed Charles Sturt University next Saturday.
"It's good for the playing group to know we're in the hunt now and our best footy is good enough and it shows by us going into that top five," Oliver said.
"For us it's going to be a nice little segway into next week against CSU and carry that momentum over.
"Temora hasn't been in finals for a few years now so to be in that top five and put ourselves in a position to be there at the end of the year is huge for us."
Oliver was pleased with the intent Temora started the game with.
"I thought our first quarter was really solid from us. It wasn't a huge breeze but I just thought we got off to a really good start," he said.
"We played the footy we wanted to and starts were a big emphasis for us this week and they have been for the past few weeks ever since the first two rounds, against Marrar and The Rock, where we were a bit slow. For us to start that way was a huge positive."
Aside from Kennedy and Reinhold, Joe Morton was another who shone through the midfield.
Dan Leary kicked three goals from centre-half-forward, while Brayden Burgess, Riley Hubbard and Oliver were others to impress.
For the Jets, Lachie Jones continued his strong return in the ruck, while coach Jack Harper had a big impact and kicked three goals.
Full-time
Temora Kangaroos 4.5 7.5 9.7 11.8 (74)
Northern Jets 1.3 5.5 5.7 9.7 (61)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos: D.Leary 3, J.Cornell 2, W.Morshead 1, L.Murray 1, B.Burgess 1, J.Morton 1, W.McMartin 1, W.Reinhold 1; Northern Jets: J.Harper 3, C.Mccormack 2, L.Jones 1, M.Harper 1, J.Fisher 1, P.Bray 1
BEST: Temora Kangaroos: J.Kennedy, W.Reinhold, D.Leary, J.Cullen, J.Morton, L.Murray; Northern Jets: R.Cox, B.McLean, P.Bray, N.Doyle, J.Fisher, M.Tidd.
CHARLES Sturt University returned to winning form with a 68-point win over Coleambally on Saturday.
After back-to-back losses, CSU responded with a 13.9 (87) to 2.7 (19) victory over the winless Blues at Peter Hastie Oval.
The Bushpigs led by 22 points at the main break but it wasn't until the second half where they started to play their best football.
The home team ran in seven unanswered goals after the break, restricting Coleambally to just two behinds.
CSU co-coach Trent Cohalan was pleased the way his team adapted as the game went on.
"The first half was pretty slow. Even at half-time we certainly weren't playing our best footy and just getting bogged down in going back down the line instead of moving the footy the way we want to move it," Cohalan said.
"The second half was much more pleasing. We spoke a lot about constant movement and at different stages in that first half we were looking once and then just going long back down the line, which was just forcing repeat stoppage. There were far too many stoppages in that first half.
"Once we were able to control the footy a little bit more we were able to get the game back onto our terms and move it a bit more freely and that resulted in us being able to hit the scoreboard a bit more frequently."
Sean Holgate played an important role at centre-half-forward for CSU and was one of their best.
Sam Barrow played his best game of the year, while Ben Browning, Max Findlay and Lachie Holmes all had strong games.
Blake Argus and Kyle Pete were again rock solid for the Blues.
Full-time
CSU Bushpigs 2.0 6.3 9.5 13.9 (87)
Coleambally Blues 0.4 2.5 2.6 2.7 (19)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: N.Myers 3, H.Wooden 3, S.Holgate 2, L.Holmes 1, S.Barrow 1, P.Inglis 1, O.Wortley 1, H.Warwick 1; Coleambally Blues: B.Potts 1, B.Coppick 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: S.Barrow, B.Browning, S.Holgate, J.McKay, L.Holmes, H.Wooden; Coleambally Blues: B.Argus, K.Pete, R.Best, B.Potts, C.Hayes, B.Coppick.
MARRAR consolidated their top three spot on the ladder with a big win over Barellan on Saturday.
An eight-goal first term had the Bombers in control from the outset as they ran out winners 16.13 (109) to 4.8 (32) at Barellan Sportsground.
The Bombers played a brilliant brand early on to lead by 45 points at quarter time.
To the Two Blues' credit, they lifted after that and even managed to win the final quarter.
Blake Walker starred with six goals for Marrar, while Harry Reynolds and Jake Brown also continued their strong starts to the year.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner, who sat the game out through illness, was happy with the early parts of the win.
"Our first quarter was really good. We were able to intercept in our back half and move the ball nice and quick and we set up really well behind the footy," Gardner said.
"In the second quarter we grinded out a pretty good quarter against the wind but then I thought we let ourselves down a little bit in the second half."
Brad Radovanovic and Riley Irvin were good for Barellan.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 8.3 11.6 14.12 16.13 (109)
Barellan Two Blues 1.0 2.2 2.3 4.8 (32)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: B.Walker 6, J.Brown 3, M.Deer 1, J.Hedington 1, B.Mann 1, C.Walker 1, J.Jenkins 1, T.Withers 1, R.Bradshaw 1; Barellan Two Blues: A.Robertson 2, B.Radovanovic 1, R.Irvin 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: H.Reynolds, J.Brown, B.Walker, J.Jenkins, C.Bourke, Z.Walgers; Barellan Two Blues: B.Radovanovic, R.Irvin, D.Campbell, A.Robertson, A.Clifford, M.Irvin.
