Out here, we deserve more

Wagga City Council put the call out on Friday to help keep the city's airport in community hands, fearing its lease of the vital port won't be renewed and instead end up privatised.
On a short trip to Queensland recently, where I came from and how I got to Cairns came up often when talking to fellow travellers, guides or cab and Uber drivers.
Most of the other visitors also came from inland parts of their respective states, so it was interesting to compare transport options and relative costs of trying to get anywhere - particularly from anywhere other than a capital city.
There was lots of talk about Bonza - its collapse came the week later - and its connectivity, and more animatedly, its price point.
The tourism operators shared their observations about the lull in visitors, noting the cost of living conditions we're currently facing are having a very visible effect on their trade.
At the end of the day, we were all glad to have simply been able to get away, but the frustration at the challenges of domestic travel - whether for work, engagements, medical treatments or leisure - was a common theme.
Meanwhile, there has been a promising development in the campaign backing Royal Far West's (RFW) calls for funds to set up a pilot program to expand its developmental assessment and treatment service with new services in Wagga and Dubbo.
Premier Chris Minns confirmed on Friday he will consider proposed funding for improved paediatric services in regional NSW. It was the first time he acknowledged the RFW's proposed expansion.
Regional communities need services in our communities, just as much as our metro New South Welshmen.
Daisy Huntly - Deputy Editor, The Daily Advertiser
