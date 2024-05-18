The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

MCUE victorious on road against Crows while Demons and Tigers grab big wins

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 18 2024 - 10:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MCUE's Tristan Wheeler gets a kick away during the Goannas 34-point win against Leeton-Whitton. Picture by Liam Warren
MCUE's Tristan Wheeler gets a kick away during the Goannas 34-point win against Leeton-Whitton. Picture by Liam Warren

Strong start guides Goannas to win on road against Leeton-Whitton

Six unanswered goals in the opening term guided Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes to a 34-point win on the road against Leeton-Whitton.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.