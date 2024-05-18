MCUE victorious on road against Crows while Demons and Tigers grab big wins

Six unanswered goals in the opening term guided Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes to a 34-point win on the road against Leeton-Whitton.
The Goannas started the game on fire and went into quarter time up by 39 points, however from there it was a pretty even contest.
MCUE coach Nelson Foley said he was pleased to grab the 11.12 (78) to 6.8 (44) victory on the road, however he admitted there were some disappointing aspects from their performance.
"On these longer road trips first and foremost you want to come out with a win," Foley said.
"So we did that and we are really happy to take the four points away, but there was probably a few disappointing patches.
"We started absolutely on fire and we were hoping that was probably going to be the scene for the day.
"But we probably let them back in a couple of times and dropped off on our scoring efficiency a little bit in patches which was somewhat disappointing not to put a bigger score on the board when we felt like we had a fair bit of the play.
"But all in all we're very happy to come away with four points again."
Riley Cole, Harry Fitzsimmons and Harry Collins were among the best for the Goannas in their win over the Crows.
Foley credited the efforts of Cole after they gave him the hard job of playing on in-form forward Jade Hodge.
"We gave him the job on Jade Hodge who is leading the goal kicking at the moment," he said.
"For Riley he's still such a young footballer and this is his first proper year of playing first grade football.
"It was a massive task that we threw on him, but we felt that he's been taking some great steps in the lead up to this.
"Credit to him as he played really well, I think Hodge might've come away with a couple but playing on someone of that quality he certainly didn't get an easy kick all day.
"We were absolutely rapt with the way Riley went about it."
Foley finished with three goals in the victory while young forward duo Flynn Collins and Harrison Wheeler both finished with two apiece.
The Goannas coach said it was good to see the young pair both get some reward for effort on the scoreboard.
"Those two boys are really coming into their own playing that high half forward role," he said.
"It's probably a bit of a new role for both of them, but it's been really pleasing from a coaching point of view to see them really take on board what we are trying to get out of them there.
"They are starting to become really damaging and we are starting to see them hit the scoreboard most weeks.
"Their possession tallies are quite high and both players are under 21 I think, so it's really good signs for us there."
Xavier Moller also played his first senior game for the Goannas in the win against the Crows and Foley was pleased with how he performed.
"He was fantastic," he said.
"We threw him into the fire and brought him straight into the midfield and I thought he adapted really well.
"There's probably not too many boys that make the step up and in their debut game are thrown straight into the guts.
"You normally ply your trade on the wing or at half forward and work your way in.
"I thought he held up really well and his skills are fantastic, but I thought he had no trouble with the physicality of first grade football either."
Full Time
MCUE 6.4 7.7 10.10 11.12 (78)
Leeton Whitton 0.1 3.4 3.6 6.8 (44)
GOALS: MCUE: N.Foley 3, F.Collins 2, H.Wheeler 2, L.Pulver 1, H.Collins 1, L.Kendall 1, B.Edmunds 1; Leeton Whitton: J.Hodge 3, C.Neutze 2, C.Matthews 1
BEST: MCUE: R.Cole, H.Fitzsimmons, H.Collins, N.Foley, L.Crittenden, H.Wheeler; Leeton Whitton: C.Neutze, A.Crelley, T.Doyle, B.Ogarey, J.McGregor, J.Rourke
A dominant final quarter helped Collingullie-Wagga notch up an impressive 50-point win against Turvey Park at Crossroads Oval.
With the game still in the balance at three-quarter-time, the Demons kicked 5.3 to a single behind in the last term to run out 14.12 (96) to 6.10 (46) winners.
Demons co-coach Shane Lenon said they were happy to come away with the four points, however he noted they were a bit fortunate not to find themselves under a bit more scoreboard pressure.
"We started well and finished well probably similar to the Narrandera game really," Lenon said.
"The middle two quarters Turvey Park probably had the better of and they could've had us under bit more scoreboard pressure if they had converted early in the third quarter.
"The first 10 or 12 minutes of the third quarter they created a fair few opportunities and I think they kicked 1.4 and maybe had one out on the full.
"I know we led at three quarter time and ended up having a good win, but they could've quite easily been in front at three quarter time if they could've converted their opportunities."
The Demons have made a habit of kicking away late in games this season having done so previously against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, Coolamon and Narrandera.
Lenon said it was pleasing his side had the ability to run games so strong and put the foot down when it was required.
"That's a good point and that's due to our pre-season," he said.
"We obviously had a big pre-season and they worked awfully hard on the track, fitness is obviously really good and that's helping us run games out strongly in the last quarter.
"But there's certain areas of our game that we've still got to improve, we've certainly got a lot of work in front of us and a lot of things we need to touch up and improve on on the track and heading into games.
"It's still only early, we're a work in progress and we are just chipping away.
"You've got to keep working hard and keep striving to improve on a weekly basis, that's what our approach will be."
Ed Perryman, Steve Jolliffe and Josh Klemke were among the best for the Demons in their win while Nate Mooney finished with four goals.
Lenon credited the efforts of Perryman and noted that he's having a pretty good season for the Demons.
"He's playing good footy Eddy," he said.
"He's a really good leader and he's a quality player.
"You can play him anywhere, he's having a good year and he had another really strong game today.
"Stevey Jolliffe had a really good game and Joshy Klemke was good, then young Noah Harper had his best game today.
"He played at centre half forward and he had a really strong game for us, I thought Brad McMillan was pretty good as well along with Jake Thorpe."
Full Time
Collingullie Wagga 4.1 7.6 9.9 14.12 (96)
Turvey Park 2.2 5.3 6.9 6.10 (46)
GOALS: Collingullie Wagga: N.Mooney 4, S.Jolliffe 2, E.Perryman 2, S.Macklan 2, S.Stening 2, B.McMillan 1, T.Howard 1; Turvey Park: W.Ford 3, J.Margosis 1, H.Smith 1
BEST: Collingullie Wagga: E.Perryman, S.Jolliffe, J.Klemke, N.Harper, B McMillan, H.Wichman; Turvey Park: H.Smith, X.McDevitt, H.Woods, W.Voss, B.Lewington, A.Emery
Wagga Tigers are on the board this season after claiming a huge 60-point win over Narrandera at Robertson Oval.
The Tigers put up a strong showing from the first bounce and eventually cruised to a comfortable 12.7 (79) to 2.7 (19) win at home.
It's been a challenging start to the season for the Tigers and their coach Murray Stephenson was pleased they could notch up their first win over the Eagles.
"As the old cliche is, a week is a long time in footy," Stephenson said.
"I think the boys they were pretty disappointed with their performance against Coolamon last week.
"There were a couple of lessons that we learnt and tried to take in our stride during the week.
"It was just pleasing to see there was a response there and there was some genuine effort made to improve some areas where we were a bit deficient in previous weeks."
Stephenson explained it was a pretty low scoring start to the game and he noted that most of their damage was done after halftime.
"I think it was only two goals to zip in the first term, it was pretty low scoring particularly in the first half," he said.
"It was just a consistent effort across the day from all players across the board so that was a pleasing thing.
"Work rate for us was an area that was identified that we probably weren't up to scratch last week as there were a number of other areas.
"But I think it's indicative that if you have a four quarter performance where you control most of the game, that's an indication that's some ground made up in that area."
Stephenson found it hard to single out top performers, however he did credit the efforts of some of their regular contributors.
"There probably wasn't a heap of standout players to be honest," he said.
"Kobe Priest he had another strong game and I thought Nick Gorman he had another strong game.
"He's been pretty important to us this year and Tyson Todd had his best game for the club and he done some physical grunt work in the middle so did Sam McNaughton.
"Those guys have been pretty consistent for the most part of the year, but apart from them I think everyone did their bit."
It had been a somewhat tough opening month for the Tigers given their 0-4 start and Stephenson believed the win against the Eagles would be used as a bit of belief they can play a good standard of football.
"It's more important for those young guys to probably get a bit of belief in themselves that when we check all the boxes during the week and prepare leading up to the game, it becomes effort-based on the weekend," he said.
"No game of footy is easy but the better you are prepared for it I suppose the more you can put out on game day.
"Maybe barring last week I think their effort and their attitude towards their training and game day has been pretty good.
"This week it was good to see it all come together and get the result where they can celebrate."
The only sour note for the Tigers could be a potential shoulder injury to Gorman, however Stephenson believed they would know more regarding the extent of the damage in the coming days.
Full Time
Wagga Tigers 12.7 (79)
Narrandera 2.7 (19)
