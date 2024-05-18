North Wagga prove too quick, too tough in stunning upset over arch-rivals

NORTH Wagga produced the biggest upset of the Farrer League season with a 22-point win over East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.
Just a week after only managing one goal in a 95-point loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek, North Wagga proved too good for fellow flag fancy, and cross-town rivals, the Hawks with a 10.12 (72) to 7.8 (50) victory at McPherson Oval.
North Wagga were up and about from the opening bounce with only inaccuracy in front of goal costing them a greater lead throughout the game.
The Saints took it to the Hawks physically and then were too quick on the outside, moving the ball much faster and cleaner than their opponents.
While they were clearly the better team, the Saints were challenged when the Hawks kicked three goals inside three minutes midway through the final term to close within five points.
But North Wagga held their nerve and responded in style with a Josh Thompson long bomb from outside 50 steadying the ship, before Tom Nejman and Mitch Mattingly kicked the sealers.
North Wagga coach Damien Papworth described it as the best win he's had at the club.
"Definitely the best win we've had," Papworth said.
"It feels really good. It's good reward for effort.
"I feel like we've been close to playing a full game. Like I said during the week, we probably took a couple of steps back last week against The Rock but you take some good lessons from losses like that. We worked on some stuff pretty hard during the week and we got the rewards today."
There was a number of different elements of the game that Papworth was proud of. One was the way they responded when challenged by the Hawks midway through the final term.
"I was proud of that. That probably has been a bit of an issue that we've leaked a few scores through momentum and haven't quite wrestled it back," he said.
"We've worked on that too and it was good to see we dug in and we could get the game back on our terms a bit, kick a couple of goals and get that scoreboard pressure in our favour."
Papworth was also pleased the way the Saints ripped in at the contest, which then allowed them to take full advantage of their running game.
"I think generally in the contest we're a pretty good team and we weren't quite there last week for some reason, probably just being a young group and being up and down a bit," he said.
"When we bring that effort inside the contest, our work and then we can run off the back of that and spread, that's when we're playing our best football for sure."
In stark contrast to last week, the Saints had winners all over the ground on Saturday.
The twin towers up forward in Matt McGowan and Tom Nejman proved too much for the Hawks to handle. McGowan worked hard up the ground to provide a marking option throughout the day, while Nejman was dangerous deep and kicked two goals, which could have been much more.
Josh Thompson was an important link in the Saints' ball movement. His speed and cleanness was a highlight for the Saints, along with his big goal in the final term.
Ben Alexander made a sensational return to first grade and was brilliant across half back, while Will McGowan took it right up to Mason Dryburgh in the ruck contest and provided a physical presence.
After just one win last year and two already this season, Papworth hopes the upset over the Hawks can provide his young group with a real confidence boost.
"I think it just gives us a baseline which we can work off, that's probably the standard we need to bring every week and it will give us a bit of confidence too," he said.
"We've knocked off a pretty handy team and we've got a couple of games left before half-way so if we can build nicely into that half-way mark of the year then anything can happen in the back half of the year, I guess."
Luke Cuthbert worked tirelessly throughout and was the Hawks best, while Ryan Bourne provided from much-needed spark at times.
Full-time
North Wagga Saints 1.5 2.8 6.8 10.12 (72)
EWK Hawks 1.2 2.5 4.6 7.8 (50)
GOALS: North Wagga Saints: M.Mattingly 2, T.Nejman 2, J.Thompson 1, T.Hopkins 1, M.McGowan 1, M.Thomas 1, J.Flood 1, L.Mauger 1; EWK Hawks: J.Boumann 3, J.Maslin 2, R.Bourne 1, D.Morton 1
BEST: North Wagga Saints: W.McGowan, M.McGowan, J.Thompson, L.Mauger, T.Nejman, A.Cornell; EWK Hawks: L.Cuthbert, J.Piercy, R.Bourne, N.Scott, L.Gerhard, K.North-flanagan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.