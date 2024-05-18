The Daily Advertiser
Lions overcome early scare to run out winners at home against Griffith

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated May 18 2024 - 11:00pm, first published 8:36pm
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Matt Hamblin takes a mark while under pressure from Griffith's Tom Tyson during the Lions 26-point win against the Swans. Picture by Les Smith
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Matt Hamblin takes a mark while under pressure from Griffith's Tom Tyson during the Lions 26-point win against the Swans. Picture by Les Smith

Four goals to one in the final term helped Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong overcome a big early scare as they claimed a 26-point win at home against Griffith.

