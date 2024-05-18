The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, May 18

North Wagga 10.12 (72) d EWK 7.8 (50)
CSU 13.9 (87) d Coleambally 2.7 (19)
Temora 11.8 (74) d Northern Jets 9.7 (61)
Marrar 16.13 (109) d Barellan 4.8 (32)
GGGM 13.10 (88) d Griffith 9.8 (62)
MCUE 11.12 (78) d Leeton-Whitton 6.8 (44)
Collingullie-Wagga 14.12 (96) d Turvey Park 6.10 (46)
Wagga Tigers 12.7 (79) d Narrandera 2.7 (19)
Gundagai 38 d Junee 20
Young 44 d Albury 16
Wagga City 69 d CSU 8
Leeton 46 d Albury-Wodonga 29
Waratahs 27 d Ag College 21
Tumut 50 d Griffith 7
Jindera 14.16 (100) d Billabong Crows 2.8 (20)
Osborne 11.16 (82) d Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 6.7 (43)
CDHBU 19.13 (127) d Murray Magpies 4.4 (28)
Henty 16.6 (102) d Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock 8.9 (57)
Holbrook 16.12 (108) d Lockhart 11.8 (74)
Howlong 23.15 (153) d Culcairn 5.6 (36)
