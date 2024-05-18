Live coverage: May 18-19 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In the Riverina League, Griffith forward Henry Delves returns for the Swans trip to face Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Wagga Tigers will look to notch up their first win when they host Narrandera while Turvey Park make the trip to Crossroads Oval to face Collingullie-Wagga.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will also have Xavier Moller make his first grade debut as the Goannas take on Leeton-Whitton.
In the Farrer League, Charlie McCormack returns for Northern Jets as they take on local rivals Temora at Nixon Park.
North Wagga will be looking to respond strongly when they play host to East Wagga-Kooringal while Coleambally make the trip to Peter Hastie Oval to face Charles Sturt University.
Marrar will also have twin brothers Judd and Tully Withers make their first grade debuts when the Bombers head to Barellan to face the Two Blues.
In Group Nine action, Gundagai legend Mark Elphick will play his 200th first grade game for the Tigers when they play host to Junee at Anzac Park.
Young will also look to keep their undefeated run going when they travel to Albury to face the Thunder to wrap up the Saturday action.
On Sunday, Wagga rivals Southcity and Kangaroos will face off at Harris Park while Brothers will be looking to notch up their second win of the season when they play host to Tumut.
Two local clashes highlight the sixth round of SIRU as Ag College plays host to Waratahs while Wagga City and CSU will face off at Conolly Park.
Griffith also plays host to Tumut while Leeton will make the trip to Albury to wrap up the round.
In the Pascoe Cup, Wagga United play host to Leeton United while South Wagga make the trip to Young to face the Lions.
Henwood Park also play host to Yoogali while Hanwood make the trip to Rawlings Park to face Lake Albert.
Follow all the action.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.