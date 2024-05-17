Brooklyns Best completes fairytale comeback with upset in $100,000 final

A BOLD decision to bring a broodmare back to the racetrack paid off in spades as Brooklyns Best claimed a major boilover in the $100,000 Regional Championships Riverina Final (2270m) on Friday night.
Four years after setting the same race alright with some early fireworks, Brooklyns Best was this time the beneficiary of an explosive early speed battle as she raced away to take the feature for Brucedale trainer David Druitt and driver Peter McRae.
Brooklyns Best was sent out a 70-1 chance but looked far from it as she raced away to score by 8.8 metres in a mile rate of 1:56.0, her first race win in more than three years.
Jack Painting's Joycies Lad ($19) and Young four-year-old Titiwha ($81) battled on for second and third, earning their spot in the $100,000 state final.
Brooklyns Best only returned to the racetrack late last year after two years off, where she gave birth to a Bling It On filly back in 2022.
It's only part of the comeback story after Druitt sold the mare and then purchased her back three years later.
But Druitt revealed the decision to bring Brooklyns Best back to the track was made 12 months ago after running third in last year's final with Oratorio.
"I didn't have much," Druitt explained.
"I had a really nice horse that ran third in it last year, Oratorio, I sold him to America so I didn't have much.
"I thought that's the only thing I've got that's got enough ability to win a big race. So she come back in."
Brooklyn's Best was a talented juvenile pacer. She won seven races for Druitt as a two-year-old, placing at group level before he sold her for 'a bit over $50,000'.
She spent time with Shane Tritton, Paul Kahlefeldt, Ellen Jones, Kerryann Morris and Stephen Cini for the new connections, winning nine races and placing at group one level.
But her form tapered off and Druitt eventually pounced and purchased Brooklyns Best back for $6000 with an eye to breed from her.
"She was a good two-year-old, early three-year-old. I won seven with her, she was up in grade and I thought it was going to be too hard around here so we took the money," Druitt recalled.
"She earnt good money, she raced in group ones.
"She was $6000 as a broodmare so it wasn't a lot of money but she was tired, she didn't want to race anymore and I just wanted to breed a foal out of her because she had such a lovely nature.
"She was so intelligent. You could teach her anything."
Brooklyns Best had a filly in 2022 before Druitt then decided to pull the trick he's done before.
After having success with the move in the past, he decided Brooklyns Best was finished motherhood for now and would make a return to the track.
"There's nothing better to freshen a woman's mind than having a kid. It changes their perspective on life a little bit," Druitt said.
"She's always had really high speed but we've just had to train her to be a sit-sprinter and it's worked really well and today she was spot on, I couldn't have got her any better.
"Her run in the heat, she finished off as good as anything. I was rapt with the heat run.
"I felt sorry for Amy Diebert, who got the mare rock hard fit with three or four good hard hit-outs but Pete drove her a treat tonight, it was a lovely drive."
McRae was having his first drive of the mare on Friday night and was thrilled to be able to land the feature for the Druitt stable.
"It's a pleasure, I've known Davey for a very long time and I'm best mates with his son so for him to call me up and give me a steer, it's great," McRae said.
McRae, who won the state final with Defiant two years ago, loved the speed that was injected into the race.
"It was always going to be set up something behind, especially with a quick lead time, 45.4 lead time is really quick here," he said.
"It really opened it up for something to come in and we were just lucky enough, we got a great trip and we were just lucky enough, we had the right horse on the day and she went really well.
"Around the turn there I knew, I got the perfect cart and I knew if I just produced her at the top of the lane, I knew she would let down well and she's done that.
"The tempo was on the whole race and the last half we were scrubbing up trying to chase. It's a credit to Davey, he's done a great job to get this horse back after having a foal and everything."
The previously unbeaten Hy Poactive was sensationally backed into $1.45 favouritism but could only manage seventh place, one ahead of second favourite Captains Catch ($3.60), who led after an explosive battle for the front.
