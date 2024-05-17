'He lived a lot of lifetimes in one': Garry Salvestro celebrated at memorial

A beloved former town planner is being remembered as a loving family man and a highly respected Wagga citizen as he was farewelled this week.
Hundreds of people packed into the Wagga Country Club on Thursday to farewell Garry Salvestro after he passed away from cancer at the age of 66 earlier this month.
Reflecting on his father's life, Indey Salvestro said he "spread himself across a lot of careers".
"I always said Dad lived a lot of lifetimes in one," Indey said.
"Even though he has gone a bit earlier than we thought he would, he had a very full and fun and loving life and all of you being here is a testament to the character he was and he would be stoked that you are all here."
Garry's two elder siblings Robin and Denise also gave tribute to their dear brother.
"His untimely death has been a shock to us all," Denise said.
"He was such an amazing, energetic, multi-talented man, so full of life.
"We have been absolutely overwhelmed by the outpouring of grief from both the Wagga and Griffith communities and to us this is a testament to how much he was respected and loved."
They reflected on their eventful childhood growing up on a farm just outside Griffith.
"We enjoyed the joys of being on a farm with our own chooks, horses, cows, you name it," Robin said.
Robin recalled three times his younger brother had a close shave with life while growing up.
On one occasion, Garry was about five years old and sitting on the back of a tractor while his father was grading between the trees.
"He actually fell off the tractor between the grader wheel and got caught up in the grader, so, that was his first strike at life," Robin said.
Another time, Robin was riding his bike with Garry on the handlebars.
"I told him not to put his feet in the spokes, but sure enough, Garry put his foot in the spokes and we did a 180-degree flip over the top," he said.
Another time when Garry was also about four years of age, Robin built his own go-kart.
"Garry was too small to push me, because it was a kick-start [go-kart], so I put him in and he took off with no brakes," he said.
"He survived that one too."
With both Robin and Denise several years older than Garry, they spent many years apart after leaving for university and with Robin living in Sydney for a time and Denise moving overseas.
But Robin would keep in touch with Garry by phone, and recalled the year he went to university.
Garry began that year studying chemical engineering, but changed to mechanical engineering the next term, only to switch to civil engineering before the year was over.
Denise recalled how Garry's life changed when he met Antonella one day while working at the local council, and decided he was going to marry her one day.
Seven years later, in 1985 they were married and went on to have two children, Indey and Saskia.
"He was so proud of his two children and all they have achieved, with Saskia now a dentist, and Indey, an actor and a musician," Denise said.
She recalled how her brother loved his five acre fruit property and was "ultimately a frustrated farmer".
"Garry loved to tend and try to prune those trees, but he was happiest on his tractor mowing those lawns," Denise said.
"He loved their family holidays, not the least skiing on Blowering Dam."
Denise also reflected on his interest in collecting classic motorbikes and cars.
"He was so proud of his vintage cars, especially his latest orange Valiant Charger," she said.
Denise also reflected on her brother's many achievements during his time with the Wagga City Council over the years.
"Garry has been acknowledged for his innovative strategic plan and his vision for the Wagga CBD, which included a major restructuring of the Baylis and Fitzmaurice Streets," she said.
"He [is also acknowledged] for recognising the need for the provision of bike ways, changes to the building development code and levee bank provision in North Wagga."
Denise noted her brother was also responsible for and prepared the "innovative Local Environmental Plan of 1985".
"That is still referred to by other councils," she said.
"He also wrote the [council's] comprehensive Development Control Plan."
She said Garry was a "forward thinker" who was "ahead of his time".
He implemented the first geographical information system for the council using Macintosh computers, as well as the conversion of council approval records into databases," she said.
Denise said Garry also helped instigate the Wiradjuri Heritage Study and oversaw that on behalf of the Wagga City Council in 2002.
Fellow musician Dale Allison also reflected on the man he knew for more than 40 years.
Dale first met Garry on the music scene in Griffith while visiting with a band from Wagga.
He recalled how they became "very good friends" and would travel up to West Wyalong on Friday nights to play at a local pub.
He reflected on Garry's pleasure of playing and singing and conveying this to his fellow musicians and those who heard him.
He also recalled how despite his career and music gigs, he still made time for his family and valued them.
"He was a great family man and he used to talk with much pride about the things that Saskia and Indey were doing," Dale said.
Reflecting on the enormity of his loss, Dale said he will remember Garry by the songs he knew him for.
"Ever time I hear them and play them, I'll remember him," he said.
Longtime friend Pat Sergi also reflected on the loss of a dear friend.
They first met in the 1970s, but became fast friends after playing together for a family wedding.
Pat recalled how the pair re-formed the Griffith Musicians Club in 1988.
"Garry was president of the club in 1988, 1989 and 1990, before moving to Wagga to further his career in town planning," Pat said.
He also recalled Garry's pivotal role in starting up the Takes Two fundraiser events across the region.
Pat said on suggesting the concept, Garry said it was a "great idea and that we should do it".
"From there, and in collaboration with other fellow musicians, the Takes Two event began. Since then it has raised close to $5 million for local charities in the Griffith, Leeton and Wagga regions," he said.
Pat said Garry was "the main driver" behind these events.
"Garry poured power, strength and passion into everything he did," he said.
"He totally put his heart and soul into every project.
"Garry was a very talented musician. He was also a good man, very humble, and easy going.
"He was well-liked and well respected by those who knew him - both in business and by his fellow musicians.
"Garry, your song has ended, but your melody will linger on forever. Rest in peace my dear friend."
