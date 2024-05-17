'I've been wanting to do this for a while': Goanna to make senior debut

Xavier Moller will finally get to tick the box of playing a first grade game tomorrow after being selected to make his senior debut for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
The 18-year-old has bided his time in both the under 17.5 and reserve grade competitions over the last couple of seasons and his patience and hard work has now paid dividends.
Moller revealed he's been wanting to make his senior debut for a while and agreed he was excited to be named in the first grade side to play Leeton-Whitton.
"Yeah I am extremely thrilled," Moller said.
"I've been wanting to do this for a while, so it's great for it to finally be happening.
"It's one thing I can tick off and say I've completed for life, I'm looking forward to it."
The midfielder has played all four games in reserve grade this season for the Goannas and he believed that he'd been performing strongly.
"I feel like I've played pretty well and been pretty consistent with the game which is all I can ask," he said.
Moller is a Eastlakes junior and he has played all of his footy with the Goannas.
He agreed it was special to now play senior footy at the club where he has spent so many years developing.
"Yeah it is," he said.
"I've been playing since I was very young and played the whole way through to now, so it's great for it to happen."
Moller has been named on the bench for the clash against the Crows, however he said that Goannas coach Nelson Foley will have him in a familiar role when he takes to the field.
"I was talking to him yesterday and he was saying a bit of rotation between the midfield and the wing," he said.
Making the step up to senior footy can be a bit daunting for a young player and Moller revealed he's got mixed feelings ahead of his first grade debut.
"I'd like to say I'm pretty confident," he said.
"But I definitely am nervous."
Although feeling a bit nervous, Moller believed his handful of reserve grade games would make the transition to first grade less daunting.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"It'll make it a bit easier, the players don't change it's just a higher and faster game of football."
Foley has handed a few players their senior debuts this season and he said it was very exciting to have Moller making the step up to first grade against the Crows.
"Harry Collins, Nathon Irvin and I are thrilled to have Xav running around with us tomorrow," Foley said.
"I'm really just proud of the work that he's put in particularly over the last month.
"He's got a supreme amount of football talent and he was one of the standout's in Nath Irvin's under 17's side last year.
"I think it's really just clicked for him over the last month and we've seen that with the effort that he's put in and the way he's been applied to his craft.
"It's really exciting for him."
Moller's debut follows the recent trend of Eastlakes juniors working their way up through the senior club and into the first grade side.
Foley noted the amount of talent at the club and said it was great to see you many young players striving to play senior footy.
"We're pretty blessed really," he said.
"At the end of last year we saw a fantastic under 17's premiership win and we were really keen to make sure that was the next generation of the senior club.
"We think we are well and truly on track to be doing that, you look at guys like Harrison Wheeler who had his taste last year and he's now playing week it week out.
"Sunny Martens has come up and now Xav gets his chance this week, there's an incredible amount of talent depth that we are super lucky to have."
