'I've been wanting to do this for a while': Goanna to make senior debut

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 17 2024 - 7:00pm
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes midfielder Xavier Moller will make his first grade debut on Saturday against Leeton-Whitton. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Xavier Moller will finally get to tick the box of playing a first grade game tomorrow after being selected to make his senior debut for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.

