The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Travellers, aero club back pitch to keep Wagga's airport from privatisation

Jeremy Eager
By Jeremy Eager
May 17 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The future of Wagga airport remains in the hands of residents as council annouces petition. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
The future of Wagga airport remains in the hands of residents as council annouces petition. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Travellers flying in and out of Wagga have voiced their support in favour of keeping Wagga regional airport under a council lease, rather than letting it become privately run.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Eager

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Originally from Wollongong, Jeremy has made the move to The Daily Advertiser to tell the stories of the Riverina. Got a story to share? Email jeremy.eager@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.