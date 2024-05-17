Travellers, aero club back pitch to keep Wagga's airport from privatisation

Travellers flying in and out of Wagga have voiced their support in favour of keeping Wagga regional airport under a council lease, rather than letting it become privately run.
It comes as Wagga City Council delivers an eleventh hour pitch to get the public's say on the future of the airport through an online campaign, as the end of council's lease on the airport looms.
Leanne and Derran Frampton flew into Wagga from Sydney on Friday and say they would be in support of keeping the airport under the council lease.
"At the moment, we probably use the airport around three times a year," Ms Frampton said.
"We used to live in West Wyalong, we used to fly out of here all the time but it's been a while since we've been around," said Mr Frampton.
Lachlan Taylor flies in and out of Wagga from Hobart for TAFE every two weeks and would also sign the petition for council to retain the lease on the airport, rather than it become privately run.
"If it helps, I would," Mr Taylor said.
Council general manager Peter Thompson voiced his concerns about the airport potentially becoming leased by a private company, comparing it to other regional airports in Australia like Coffs Harbour.
Its airport is privately run by Palisades Investment Partners under a 50-year lease.
"We spoke to the Coffs Harbour mayor who has a privatised airport," Mr Thompson said.
"He said some people drive now from Coffs Harbour to the Port Macquarie area to catch the plane from Port Macquarie, because it's cheaper.
"I don't think people, including myself, will really understand the long term harm that will come from privatisation.
"I'm 100 per cent galvanised that it is harm, it's not benefit.
"The answer is always the community suffers from privatisation of service industries that are vital to the community, particularly the people that don't have the wealth to pay, whatever the ticket price may be."
Chad McGovern is originally from Port Macquarie but currently lives in Wagga. He has family who lives in Coffs Harbour and choose to fly from other airports when they need to.
"In passing conversation and that sort of thing I have heard them say that it is quite expensive to fly out of there," said Mr McGovern.
"My uncle works up there [Coffs Harbour] and does a lot of domestic travel around the country and he's often said that if his work wasn't paying for it, he wouldn't be flying out of there.
The Wagga City Aero Club also weighed in their concerns on the airport's future on Friday, with hangar owner and president of the club, Geoff Breust saying commercial and private hanger owners who sub-lease the land from the Department of Defence remain in the dark about the airport's future.
"Defence is out to privatise Wagga airport by stealth and for no good reason except for some unjustified departmental policy or procedure," Mr Bruest said.
"New arrangements for the airport should have been put in place ages ago, you don't wait until the last minute of a 30-year lease to to re-negotiate a new one.
"Regional airports like Wagga are not commercial ventures, they are community facilities.
"Privatising the airport would put shareholder interests well in front of the community's interests, just look at what happened at Canberra Airport."
Council's plans for upgrading the airport remain up in the air as the issue surrounding the lease heats up.
Currently the airport only has one large table they use as a baggage terminal, a system that Ms Frampton believes could be better.
"It just needs to be more organised," she said.
"If they've actually got a terminal to get the baggage out, that would be good."
Mr Thompson would also be disappointed to see council's plans grounding, also stating that any use of the airport will become more expensive if it becomes privatised.
"If you look at our business case to upgrade the terminal that's there, just to accommodate the full body screening, which we currently have an exemption from, that's probably a spend of $30 million," Mr Thompson said.
"If the Commonwealth do reverse the decision and we do retain our airport and the Commonwealth government and the state government tells us we're on our own, we will find a way to solve that issue, rather than put the airport into private hands.
"No one's going to take over an airport and say 'we have a great philanthropic view of the world and we're going to provide the Riverina with the best airport known to man at no cost'.
"It will be 'if we spend this much money on the airport, how much of a return can we get on every McDonald's'."
