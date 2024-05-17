The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

All her life she's helped others, now it's Wagga's turn to help Aunty

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
May 17 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kellie Murray, Jasmine Williams, Tarnie Brown, Leonie Price, Cara Glover, Tahlia Morgan and Montana Kearnes at Ngurra Hub Ashmont in support of Ms Price's cancer journey. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Kellie Murray, Jasmine Williams, Tarnie Brown, Leonie Price, Cara Glover, Tahlia Morgan and Montana Kearnes at Ngurra Hub Ashmont in support of Ms Price's cancer journey. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Aunty Leonie Price has spent decades giving to her community, so when she found out her cancer had spread, her community sprung into action to give back to her.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser in the Riverina, NSW. Originally from Sydney, Emily has previously worked across Western Sydney and Regional NSW. Making the move to Wagga in February 2024, she is excited to learn the ins and outs of the Riverina. Got a story? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.