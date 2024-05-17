All her life she's helped others, now it's Wagga's turn to help Aunty

Aunty Leonie Price has spent decades giving to her community, so when she found out her cancer had spread, her community sprung into action to give back to her.
Until she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2023, the 65-year old-worked three jobs, often clocking up more than 15 hours per day.
She's also a longtime volunteer at the Ngurra Aboriginal services hub, and is well-connected throughout Wagga's Indigenous community.
But her hopes for returning to life as normal were dashed when doctors found the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, requiring another six months of chemotherapy.
That's when her community jumped to her side in support.
"Aunt don't ask for anything, she's gone through this journey all by herself, and it's time for us to chip in and help her out where she needs it," Ngurra Hub worker Montana Kearnes said.
"It's something you can't handle on your own, so that's where we're important, we come in and we step in and help her."
A GoFundMe page was launched on May 16, by Ms Kearnes and Ngurra Connected Beginnings staff to raise funds to cover Ms Price's living costs and bills during treatment.
Ngurra Hub is a community centre that supports the Wagga Aboriginal community, where Ms Price volunteers to distribute free groceries to those in need.
The group is hoping to raise at least $10,000 in funds to go towards Ms Price's bills and costs of living.
"She's been a part of our community, my whole life," Ms Kearnes said.
"She's always put into our community, she's a giver."
Ms Price lives in her three-bedroom home in Ashmont with her pregnant daughter and grandchild, and said that her $750 fortnightly Centrelink payments aren't enough to cover costs.
"By the time you pay two bills, there's nothing," Ms Price said.
"It's a bit of a dampener on everything."
Ms Price was overwhelmed by the gesture of support from the Ngurra hub and hopes to continue volunteering at the centre.
She will begin the first of 14 rounds of treatment at Calvary Hospital on May 28. This means she will be unable to work for the rest of the year.
"It's been up and down," Ms Price said.
"It's just the long time that you've got to go through it for."
The organisers of the GoFundMe page are also hoping to hold raffles and trivia nights to raise more funds for Ms Price.
"It's her warm loving heart, she's never got anything bad to say about anyone, she accepts everyone for who they are," Ms Kearnes said.
People wishing to donate and support can visit the Ngurra Hub website or donate to the GoFundMe page at gofund.me/3414c64c.
