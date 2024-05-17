Narrandera man behind the design of Carlton's indigenous guernsey

NARRANDERA man Stewart James is the artist behind Carlton's indigenous guernsey for this year.
James travelled to Sydney this week where he was given the opportunity to address the Blues group about the guernsey, ahead of their Sir Doug Nicholls round clash against the Swans on Friday night.
James, a former Wagga schoolboy and Narrandera footballer, was provided the opportunity through his cousin Zac Williams.
The artwork name Ngiyanhi, comes from a Wiradjuri word meaning 'we all'.
"This artwork represents the significant relationships of players, past and present," James told the Carlton website this week.
"It is important to honour the relationships we all have with land and water, particularly for our Indigenous people who represent their communities and continually contribute to this great game, both on and off the field.
"It connects to the people who stand with those players, who are proud to share in the stories of their journeys and be part of something truly unique and special."
James felt it was important to recognise each current indigenous player at Carlton on the guernsey.
"The current players are represented in this artwork, through their unique totems and symbols," James told Carlton.
"The spiralling patterns that surround these totems and symbols represent the rivers and/or waterways that flow past the communities they come from.
"The swirling lines throughout the artwork connects everything and everyone. Players, families, fans, and club 'Ngiyanhi'."
Williams, a proud Narrandera product, explained that it was incredibly special to him to have a member of his family design the Carlton guernsey.
"Family means the world to me, and knowing one of my own Mob designed the guernsey makes it even more special," Williams told the Carlton website.
"To have myself, Jesse (Motlop), and Jack (Martin), each represented with a symbol on the guernsey is a real heartwarming touch, and one I know we will all treasure. It helps put it in perspective what Sir Doug Nicholls Round truly represents for us.
"It is never lost on the players, the privilege it is to run out in the Indigenous guernsey and celebrate, acknowledge and pay our respects to Indigenous culture and people."
The Blues will also wear the indigenous guernseys next week against Gold Coast.
The Blues' AFLW, VFL and VFLW teams will also wear the guernseys.
