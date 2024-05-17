Airport drama, lake top-up and bucking baby name trends

It's The Daily Advertiser deputy editor Daisy Huntly here, with today's top stories
Wagga's airport saga continues with a last-ditch plea from Wagga City Council to its community, calling for support on a petition to keep it out of private hands, as Andrew Mangelsdorf and Jeremy Eager report. Here's what users had to say yesterday.
Choosing a baby's name can be a difficult task, but Emily Anderson has discovered that Wagga bucks the trends when it comes to naming newborns. The top baby girl's name in the postcode last year didn't even make the state's top 20 last year, The Daily Advertiser can reveal, while the Riverina is home to 1 in 10 NSW baby boys born with a certain name beginning with A in 2023.
In other news, Finn Coleman takes a deeper dive into what a much-awaited funding announcement means for the development of Lake Albert.
And good luck to the Withers brothers today. Sixteen-year-old twins Tully and Judd will run out for Marrar against Barellan in their first grade debut - Matt Malone has more here.
Have a good weekend!
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
