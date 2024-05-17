Airport drama, lake top-up and bucking baby name trends

Choosing a baby's name can be a difficult task, but Emily Anderson has discovered that Wagga bucks the trends when it comes to naming newborns. The top baby girl's name in the postcode last year didn't even make the state's top 20 last year, The Daily Advertiser can reveal, while the Riverina is home to 1 in 10 NSW baby boys born with a certain name beginning with A in 2023.

