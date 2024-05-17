Twin brothers set to make first grade debut on the same day for Marrar

NOT many 16-year-olds crack it for a first grade debut. It's even rarer to do so alongside your twin brother.
But that is the case for the Withers twins, Judd and Tully, when they run out for their first grade debut for Marrar at Barellan on Saturday.
After impressing in their first full season at the Bombers, coach Cal Gardner had given both boys the nod to make their first grade debut against the Two Blues.
A first grade debut in a special moment for any footballer but even more so for the Withers twins.
"Yeah it means absolutely everything to do it alongside of him," Tully said.
"We've done everything together so it wouldn't seem as good to do it apart I guess."
The pair highlighted their promise in Marrar's under 18 premiership team last year, playing on permit while still at Wagga Swans in the under 15s.
The pair committed full-time to the Bombers this year and have done enough in under 18s and some reserve grade appearances to convince Gardner they deserve their opportunity.
"It's exciting to give two brothers a debut at the same time, it's exciting for the club and it's exciting for the family," Gardner said.
"They're another couple of Wagga Swans products that fully deserve this opportunity. They've been frequent good trainers and they've obviously been playing really well in the 18s but what we were also looking to see how they go with was when they played reserves against bigger bodies and we were pretty happy there as well."
Gardner wasn't at Marrar training on Thursday night due to illness but called both brothers to inform them of their debut.
"We were at the pub for selection and I noticed Judd got a phone call and he walked out of the pub and then came back, then I got a phone call," Tully explained.
"Cal said do you know why Judd walked out, I said no and he said your brother's making his debut.
"I said that's pretty cool, that's unreal. He said you know what's even better and I said what and he said you're going to do it with him too."
It caught both boys by surprise.
"I was playing in the twos there for a while and was in the emergencies list for two weeks and then I kind of dropped out after not playing for a bit. So it really came out of nowhere to be honest," Judd said.
"I'm real keen, stoked.
"I did a fair bit of pre-season, put a fair bit of work in so it's good to have it pay off I guess."
Tully agreed.
"It feels unreal. I didn't really know about it too much so it was a surprise," he said.
"I thought it could have been the end of the season, next season, so it came as a shock really."
Judd also explained that the debut will be extra special given he can share it with his twin.
"One hundred per cent. It just feels natural to do everything with him," Judd said.
The year 10 students at Kildare Catholic College played all their junior football at Wagga Swans and are also plying their trade with the Giants Academy under 16s.
They've found the move out to Marrar as a good decision.
"We played with the 17s last year on permit. Bourkey (Tim Bourke) called us up one day and asked if we wanted to permit out there so we decided we'd give it a crack, a bit of country footy," Judd said.
"Then our parents really liked it from there, liked the culture of the club so we stayed on.
"It's been real good. The club has so much personality. It's so good."
As for the plan for Saturday, both boys are keeping it relatively simple.
"I hope for a few good touches and play efficiently I guess. Make my touches matter," Judd said.
"Just to stay out wide. Get some good touches and run some good plays. Use my speed," Tully added.
