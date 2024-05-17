Elphick reflects on great memories at Gundagai ahead of milestone game

ONE of Gundagai's favourite sons will reach a milestone 'a long time coming' when the Tigers run out for the first home game of the Group Nine season on Saturday.
Loyal clubman Mark Elphick will reach his 200th first grade game for Gundagai after being called up into lock for the Tigers' clash with Junee at Anzac Park.
Elphick, a Gundagai player for life, reached his 100th first grade game back in 2016 but a decision to coach reserve grade in the meantime has meant the second 100 has taken a little longer than originally anticipated.
"It's probably been a goal over the last few years to try and get there," Elphick admitted.
"Once I got past 100 and 150, a fair few people have said you'll retire soon won't you and I said no, while the body's good I'll keep going.
"That's probably kept me ticking over the last couple of years. It's a good achievement, not many people get there through injury or age.
"It's been a long time coming."
The 33-year-old has achieved just about all there is at Gundagai.
Elphick was part of the drought-breaking Gundagai premiership team in 2015 and was there again in 2018.
He returned from injury to be part of the Tigers' reserve grade grand final win in 2016, then coached the Tigers to their back-to-back Burmiester Shield triumphs in 2019-20.
Elphick is also the winner of four Hawthorne Shields (2007, 2018, 2022 and 2023) at Gundagai for best and fairest in all Tigers grades.
Highlighting his club-first approach was his decision to take on the reserve grade coaching job.
"I've coached reserve grade six of the last eight years and if I wasn't coaching reserve grade I probably would have played 200 12 months ago," he said.
"In saying that I really only took on the reserve grade coaching role, we had a really good coach before in Mark Eccleston but then he pulled the pin from coaching and then they had a lean year.
"So I just thought we had a heap of young kids coming through so I'll go back and coach reserve grade and still play first grade and try and build those young fellas through.
"We've been lucky over the years, over the last six years we've developed a lot of first graders out of it.
"I've always had a bit of a motto that the more kids we can get into first grade, the least amount of years I have to play.
"I enjoy the challenge because you get the kids fresh out of juniors. It's a challenge every week because you don't know who you've got or what you've got so you get a bit of satisfaction out of turning local juniors to regular first graders.
"There's a lot of that first grade team now that I've coached as a junior or as a reserve grader, it's rewarding.
"There's been a fair few people before me that probably made a bit of a legacy that you feel like you've got to continue."
As for the highlight of his footballing career, he says it's a pretty simple one.
"The 2015 grand final. I don't think you'll ever go past that day," Elphick said.
"That was the drought-breaker. Plus reserve grade and leaguetag won so we won three premierships on that day.
"There's not many people that would have seen a town celebrate like they did that 2015 night."
Elphick was part of three grand final defeats that led to Gundagai's first premiership in 32 years. He says the losses gave him a greater appreciation of what was to come.
"I was there at the back end of the failures. I lost '09, 11, 13 so I lost the first three and the tide turned after that," he said.
"I caught the back end of the tough years I guess but it drove you to do that little bit more and go that little bit harder to try and get it and once we got it I guess we built a bit of a winning culture, which was good.
"I guess we've just continued it on until the last couple of years, we've leaned off a little bit but there was always going to be a changing of the guard and I really think this year we've turned it around quick.
"Last year was pretty lean but this year I really feel like we're headed back in the right direction, which is good."
Elphick said he's been lucky enough to play with a lot of top players and named the likes of Matt Rose, Peter McDonald, Peter Magnone and Mat Ridley from the 'early days'.
He said there's been no better defensive player in bush footy than James Luff.
As for his toughest opponents, Elphick said there's been plenty.
He reeled off the likes of Lou Goodwin, Mitch Davis, Willie Heta and Ben Jeffery from Albury Thunder's golden run, while also citing former Brothers and Kangaroos enforcer Grant Wooden has a standout.
He also mentioned some tough Cootamundra forwards in Dave Latele, Scott England and Anthony Grounds that always proved formidable opponents.
"In my opinion the game has slowly changed," he said.
"When I first started, she was a pretty bash and barge type of game then guys like Daniel Fitzhenry came to Southcity and the game sped up, the wrestle came in and instead of shoulder barging someone, it became more of a wrestle and winning the ruck.
"Blokes like Fitzhenry, Willie Heta, Benny Jeffery really sped the game up.
"Front rowers back then were typically bigger, larger blokes but now they're gym junkies that can play 80 minutes."
As for Saturday, Elphick would love nothing more than to cap off his milestone with a win.
"It's our first home game this year as well so if we could get a win for the 200th it would be a pretty satisfying day," he said.
