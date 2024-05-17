Council launches campaign to save Wagga airport from privatisation

The Wagga City Council is calling on the community to pitch in and help save the city's airport from privatisation as it launched a last-ditch campaign.
The council currently leases the Forest Hill airport from the Royal Australian Air Force under a 30-year agreement, however that is set to expire in June 2025.
And despite the council lobbying the federal government for years to resolve the issue, they have heard very little in response - with the latest indication being the airport is set to be privatised.
On Friday the council launched a campaign advocating for the Department of Defence to enter into a new and improved lease to operate this critical community asset.
As part of this campaign, the council is encouraging residents, businesses, regional councils and other stakeholders to write letters of support to renew the lease to the deputy prime minister and defence minister Richard Marles, and member for Riverina Michael McCormack by May 30.
The community can also voice their support through the council's Have Your Say Wagga website over the next four weeks, with the feedback received to be forwarded to the relevant ministers.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout is calling for broad community support for the fight to secure the airport's future.
"We want to see our airport stay in the community's hands; it plays a critical role as a social and economic lifeline for our whole region," Cr Tout said.
"It provides essential services and connection for the region to the rest of Australia, for families, individuals, businesses, education and health services, along with aviation training, maintenance, and general aviation.
"The airport is currently run with a community focus and with the emphasis on prioritising and optimising the broader economic and social needs to keep costs low for residents and businesses.
Cr Tout raised concern privatisation will "push up costs and create another barrier for people in our region".
"We need your help to let the commonwealth government know how privatisation of this vital infrastructure would impact you or your organisation," the mayor said.
When other airports were gifted or sold to communities for just $1 many years ago, the Wagga Airport was not, and is currently leased at an annual cost of about $200,000.
Under the current arrangement, any airport upgrades are paid for by the community, but the Commonwealth government owns them.
An example of this is that the council recently constructed a taxiway at a cost of $5.3 million, yet the commonwealth government didn't contribute a cent.
According to Cr Tout, despite a formal determination from Defence not yet being made, a decision to privatise the airport through a commercial lease appears imminent.
"Ratepayers have made a significant financial contribution towards capital expenditure of the airport over the past 30 years, and we believe it should be treated as a community asset, not for private enterprise to profit from," Cr Tout said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.