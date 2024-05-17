Paddlers, sailors and boaters pumped for promising $9m Lake Albert project

Hearing almost $9 million will be streamed into Lake Albert is "the best news I've had in 40 years" for Wagga Sailing Club's Gary Williams.
Wagga City Council will match dollar-for-dollar federal funding of $4,493,776 from the Growing Regions Program, which was announced on Thursday.
It will be used to carry out works as part of the development of the Lake Albert Water Sports and Event Precinct.
This will include the installation of pumps and pipes, remediation of the foreshore to address erosion issues and upgrades to the existing Lake Albert weir and spillway system.
Council received a licence 12 months ago to pump 1800 megalitres of water from the Murrumbidgee River to the lake annually, with the pipeline to be the infrastructure to deliver that.
The investment also aims to mitigate the risk of blue-green algae outbreaks.
Wagga Boat Club commodore and councillor Mick Henderson, said it was promising the project was moving ahead.
"It's certainly going to enable us to have the water levels constant throughout the year and make it viable for use every summer," he said.
"It's going to give us confidence in being able to host events and organise events prior, knowing that we're going to have the water."
Mr Williams said the announcement had been a long time coming.
"We applaud the fact that Council has been able to gain this grant. It is a very big plus for Wagga and a big plus for our club," he said.
Mr Henderson, Mr Williams and Bidgee Dragons head coach, Denise Ma, were all hopeful the works would improve the water quality issue at Lake Albert, given each of their clubs have struggled with it in recent years, losing membership and major events.
They all expressed optimism that once the works were completed they could have confidence and surety in hosting local and major events at Lake Albert.
Mr Henderson said the project was promising in every aspect.
"For the community, tourism, the [boat] club, the whole Wagga community," he said.
"It's one of the city's greatest assets, when it's usable. It attracts the people ... attracts tourists, it attracts businesses to the city, and it's just definitely a step in the right direction that we've been chasing for many, many years.
"It's going to be good for the whole economics of Wagga, the benefit of mental health, the whole lot. It's just such a great asset, that's finally now being recognised and we're putting some funding and some capital works into it."
Council's strategic asset planner, Ben Creighton, said the community's recognition of the importance of Lake Albert was why it had been a focus for council to deliver this infrastructure.
With funding secured, Mr Creighton said Council would continue the design process it had been undertaking over the last 12 months and would be meeting with project partner, Riverina Water, next week.
Mr Creighton said the pipeline would allow Council to deliver water consistently and maintain a high level to Lake Albert, while the blue-green algae issue was something to continue working on.
"We completed a trial over summer, which the final report will come back to Council in the next month or so, and we'll be looking at the outcomes of that trial, in terms of what further measures we can take," he said.
"The inflows of water is actually one of the things that can help to address blue-green algae, but it is a reasonably complex problem that will need multiple solutions to essentially address."
Council estimates the project will take two years to be completed, however some early works, such as the remediation of the foreshore, could begin before the end of the year.
Council's contribution to the estimated $8.987 million project will predominately be funded from its internal reserves, which were previously restricted for future infrastructure development use.
Wagga City mayor, Dallas Tout said Council would have no issue funding its 50 per cent.
"We've got the money, we've got the plans and now we've got to move into detail design and start working through that, and then hopefully get this up and completed probably within about two years," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.