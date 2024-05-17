A hotspot of Hazels: How Riverina baby names buck the NSW trends

When it comes to naming newborn girls, Wagga's favourite names are wildly different to the rest of the state.
Hazel was the top baby girls' name in Wagga last year, but the name didn't even make it to the NSW top 20, according to a spokesperson for NSW Births, Deaths and Marriages.
Wagga mum Rachelle Robertson's daughter Hazel Rose was born in August 2023.
"I honest just think that everyone likes the name because it is apparently an older name," Ms Robertson said.
"Funnily enough my husband didn't think it was a popular name."
The name was also popular across the rest of the Riverina.
Of the 244 Hazels born in NSW last year, 13 were born in the region. That's one in 20.
Hazel Barnes was born at Griffith Base Hospital in May 2022, her mother Jessie Carter said that she chose the name because it was "not as common".
"I know when you're about to have a baby and you're sitting there going through lists and lists of names ... it's so daunting because you've literally got to name a child for their life," Ms Carter said.
"Hazel was sort of the one that actually stuck out from all the others."
"She's the only Hazel in Hay."
Like Ms Robertson, Ms Carter also liked the name because it was "more old fashioned".
Other popular names among the 368 baby girls born in Wagga last year are Remi, Penelope, Mia, Elsie, Olivia, Delilah, Millie, Grace, Isla, Maggie and Sophia.
Only three of these names made the top 10 across the rest of the state - Isla (first), Olivia (third), Mia (fourth).
Across the Riverina, where 2303 babies were born last year, Grace was the most popular girls name and Hazel following in second place.
But when it comes to naming the 393 boys born in Wagga last year, parents were more in line with the state's trends.
Seven of NSW's top 10 names were also a hit in Wagga including Oliver which took out the leading spot in in Wagga and the Riverina, as well as the rest of NSW.
In NSW, one in 10 babies called Angus born last year were from the Riverina.
Riverina babies made up 2.7 per cent of the state's 85,922 births in 2023.
First: Hazel
Equal Second: Remi, Penelope, Mia, Elsie, Olivia
Equal Seventh: Delilah, Millie, Grace, Poppy, Isla, Maggie, Sophia
First: Oliver, Charlie
Equal third: Theodore, Angus
Equal fifth: Henry, Sonny
Equal seventh: Leo, Noah
Equal ninth: Arthur, Benjamin, Liam, Matthew, Arlo, Billy, Hudson, Cooper, Harrison, Isaac
First: Grace
Equal second: Olivia, Hazel
Equal fourth: Mia
Fifth: Lucy
Equal sixth: Remi, Poppy, Elsie
Equal ninth: Lottie, Violet, Millie, Charlotte, Chloe
First: Oliver
Second: Noah
Third: Henry
Fourth: Charlie
Fifth: Hudson
Equal sixth: Sonny, Jack, Theodore
Ninth: Angus
