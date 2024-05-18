Stories from the Riverina's rich past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society
Wagga's Presentation Sisters have extended an open invitation to join them in celebrating the 125th anniversary of the arrival in Wagga of the first five Sisters from Kildare, Ireland with a Celebration of Thanksgiving followed by afternoon tea in the Mt Erin Convent grounds.
There has been a dramatic improvement in the time taken by Wagga City Council to process development applications with 60 per cent of applications now being processed within 10 working days, following a March meeting where builders hammered council's performance.
Diana Simpson and Galva Nitschke were re-elected as president and secretary of the Wagga Ratepayers and Citizens Association annual general meeting.
Three of rugby league's high-profile ambassadors, Mario Fenech, Steve Mortimer and Peter Stirling are in Wagga for the "League Legends" promotion organised at the Wagga Leagues Club.
More than 200 people turned out for a series of seminars by renowned broadcaster and spiritualist, Caroline Jones.
Milton Breust was elected as chairperson of the Riverina and South-West Slopes division of the Real Estate Institute.
Wagga Bonsai Society president, Vic Bowman, was among those attending the Annual Australian Associated Bonsai Club's National Seminar held at the Wagga Leagues Club.
Crime manager for the Wagga area police command, Graeme Winson, celebrated his 50th birthday with family and friends at the Wagga Country Club.
Retired sub assistant manager Jim Ness was presented with life membership of the RSL Club by Club president, David Gardiner.
Tolland Public School won the 1999 Tidy Schools Competition.
Wagga's Greyhound-Pioneer Coach Terminal has been closed effective immediately with staff members Ron Dawson and Carolyn Thomson told they no longer had employment.
Sitting Liberal Party member, Mr DE Fairbairn was re-elected to the House of Representatives seat of Farrer with an absolute majority of 6682 votes over Mr KT Esler of the ALP and Mr P J Benton of the Australia Party.
Dick Siebels, president of the Wagga branch of the Master Builders Association and Mal Ball manager of Lloyds Homes Wagga are concerned that housing prices will increase because of a new award for builder's labourers.
Taxi drivers and a total of 18 cabs formed a guard of honour at the funeral of Mrs Janice McMullen, who was a founder of the taxi industry in Wagga.
Principal of Wagga Public School, Mr Hopper said that several primary school children with hearing difficulties cannot attend special classes at the school because they cannot find board in Wagga and cannot commute daily to the school.
Wagga's Finemores Transport has won a three-year, million-dollar haulage contract for the meat processing and canning firm James Barnes.
The RAAF Association Cabaret Ball will be held at the Euberta Hall with admission $3 and music by Viv Littlewood's Orchestra.
A mobile unit with an anti-smoking display is currently visiting Wagga primary schools.
Mills and Boon books are 15 cents each and Enid Blyton books $1 at Hunters.
Australian Davis Cup captain, Neale Fraser, was guest speaker at a dinner meeting of the Wagga Branch of the Sportsmen's Association of Australia.
President of Wagga Leagues Club, Mr Arthur Dixon presented a video camera valued at $500 to Mr A Hopper, principal of Wagga Public School.
Billets are urgently required for boys playing in the NSW Combined High Schools annual intrastate hockey championship carnival to be held in Wagga next week.
Six-year-old mare Wall Lamp and top amateur rider, Mr Fred Horsley both bowed out with wins on the second day of this year's Wagga Picnic Races.
