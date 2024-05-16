Someone knows something

The Daily Advertiser deputy editor Daisy Huntly here, bringing your top Friday stories straight to the inbox.
It's been more than a month since a man was found unconscious with serous head injuries on a Glenfield Park footpath, and police haven't ruled out there may have been more than one person involved. The victim is still recovering in hospital as police call for help from the public, Taylor Dodge reports.
Progress is finally being made on the city's biggest ever infrastructure project which will see Wagga's major military bases benefit from an $800 million upgrade - but it's almost a year behind starting.
In a late announcement yesterday from the federal government, almost $4.5 million has come through for Lake Albert pipe and pump works, foreshore remediation and weir upgrades. Y
You can read about it here, but we'd love to hear your thoughts as Finn Coleman follows it further today - just hit reply to this email, or leave a comment at the bottom of this story.
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
