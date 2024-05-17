Kildare and Mater Dei dominate gala day to win through to Kendall Cup final

Kildare Catholic College and Mater Dei Catholic College will face off in the Kendall Cup grand final after a pair of strong performances at McPherson Oval.
Kildare went through the gala day undefeated after notching up wins against Mater Dei, Wagga High School, The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) and Kooringal High School.
Mater Dei notched up three wins to also qualify and their coach Steph Noske said she was excited the girls would be playing in the grand final.
"Yeah we're really happy," Noske said.
"It was a really strong performance from the girls yesterday."
Mater Dei claimed strong victories over Kooringal High, Wagga High and TRAC and Noske said she was happy with the efforts of the whole squad during the gala day.
"We were pretty good," she said.
"It was a fair good overall performance from the team, we were pretty strong in the forward line.
"But our backline also held up fairly well and we were good at blocking the ball from coming in for most of the day.
"We had pretty strong wins against most of the teams, obviously we went down to Kildare in a close game which was pretty tough.
"But it was a pretty good performance overall I thought."
A 19-11 loss to Kildare was the only blemish of the day for Mater Dei, however Noske said her side would be looking to reverse that result in the grand final on May 29.
"We are hoping so," she said.
"We are hoping to fix up a few little areas that we can work on from that game.
"Hopefully we can make it go our way on Carroll Cup grand final night."
Although pleased with the efforts of the whole team, Noske also credited the performances of a couple of their standout players.
"Our captain Amity Wood she was very strong all day," she said.
"Kewa Kahuroa played ruck for most of the day and she was fairly strong, but it was a pretty good overall performance.
"Our mids were very good getting in and getting the ball for us, it was fairly well a team effort for most of the day so it was really nice to see the girls working really well together.
"We had a few of our under 15's girls come up and fill in some spots we were missing girls in, they were really strong as well playing in that open's environment which was really nice to see as well."
