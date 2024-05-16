The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cash splash for Lake Albert in $4.5 million boost from the feds

May 16 2024 - 6:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Albert Water Sports and Events Precinct will receive $4.4 million in funding from the federal government. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Lake Albert Water Sports and Events Precinct will receive $4.4 million in funding from the federal government. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Almost $4.5 million will flow into Lake Albert and its surrounds after a successful application for federal funding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.