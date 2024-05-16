Cash splash for Lake Albert in $4.5 million boost from the feds

Almost $4.5 million will flow into Lake Albert and its surrounds after a successful application for federal funding.
The cash boost was announced on Thursday afternoon as part of the Growing Regions Program, with the Lake Albert precinct just one of three projects in the Riverina electorate receiving support and sharing a total of $10.3 million dollars.
The $4,493,776 awarded to Wagga City Council will be used to develop the Lake Albert precinct "through the installation of pumps and pipes, remediation of the foreshore and upgrades to the existing Lake Albert weir and spillway system".
Duty senator for the Riverina, Deborah O'Neill, said infrastructure was essential to growing the economy and creating jobs.
"While door-knocking in Wagga, speaking to local councillors and community leaders, and hearing from stakeholders from across the community, I have been regularly told how important the Lake Albert project is for Wagga's future," she said.
"Each of these projects was assessed through a merits-based process initially involving Senators and Members from across the parliament, and then was further assessed by the Department [of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communication and the Arts] which determined the final successful bids.
"Each project will bring significant benefits for these communities, making a real difference for people in Wagga, Parkes and Cowra.
"I look forward to seeing the benefits flow as works get underway - supporting local jobs and the local economy."
The Cowra Aquatic Centre received $4.8 million and the Elevating Parkes Wetlands project collected $943,738.
The Growing Regions Program provides grants of between $500,000 and $15 million to local government entities and incorporated not-for-profit organisations, for capital works projects that deliver community and economic infrastructure projects across regional and rural Australia.
Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister, Catherine King, said the government was committed to investing in regional Australia.
"To create jobs, build opportunity and unlock economic growth and productivity - making sure our regions remain great places to live, work and play," she said.
"Our Growing Regions Program forms a key part of this commitment, by investing in critical community and economic infrastructure across regional and rural areas, in a fair and transparent way.
"I look forward to seeing the successful projects roll out across the nation, supporting employment, stimulating economies and strengthening communities."
Across the country $207 million is being provided to fund 40 new local priority infrastructure projects.
Round 2 of the Growing Regions Program will open in 2024. For more information or to see the full list of recipients visit here.
