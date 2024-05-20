'People still have choice': dietitian shares concerns on a new Wagga Maccas

A dietician has echoed community concerns over a fifth McDonald's restaurant coming to Wagga, including the potential health implications.
On Thursday, May 9 a development application (DA) was submitted to Wagga Wagga City Council, requesting permission to build a McDonald's, second food and drink premises and gym (all operating 24-hours, seven-days a week) at 7 Phar Lap Place - adjacent to the Boorooma shops
The $7.47 million development is still in its early stages, but that hasn't stopped locals from voicing their opinions on the matter.
Feedback across social media included responses such as "too many junk food restaurants" and "we don't need another Maccas".
Director of Ingrained Nutrition, dietitian Peta Cullis, had a similar feeling towards the new restaurant and explained some of the potential health implications.
Some residents are disappointed that there will be another fast food restaurant built in Wagga, with concern for people's health.
Ms Cullis said accessibility and affordability were two considerations for people when deciding what to eat, but reminded people that they always have a choice.
"If there's five McDonald's over the geography of Wagga, then obviously the accessibility is much easier for people," she said.
"It matters how much money people have ... and McDonald's is obviously a very cheap option for a lot of people.
"It does become more difficult to make better decisions, I would say."
Other residents were frustrated at the lack of variety in the food options being provided around town.
One resident said "we don't need another Maccas. Every other regional city has variety, we don't. It's about time we did".
Another said "just when we though we had enough McDonalds in this town, what a joke, build something different".
Some are calling for different food and drink franchises to be built, whether it's the town's second Guzman y Gomez or Hungry Jack's, or the first location for an Oporto, Nando's, Betty's Burgers or Taco Bell.
Ms Cullis agreed that she would like to see more food options and healthier food options be prioritised in developments like this, and would encourage people to weigh their options when deciding what to eat.
"Everyone knows that Maccas is not a good choice for them, but that doesn't stop them from eating it," she said.
"I don't think it always matters whether it's a good choice. I think sometimes there's a lot of reasons why people choose what they choose.
"We wouldn't obviously endorse people to choose Maccas and people most often know that they shouldn't really eat Maccas, but I think there's a lot of reasons why people are still choosing it."
The main reactions to the proposed McDonald's, that locals have voiced, have been negative.
If this restaurant is built it will join the Kooringal, Glenfield Road, East Wagga Wagga and Central Wagga Wagga locations.
That means there will be a McDonald's within seven minutes' drive of every resident in and around Wagga CBD and its surrounding suburbs.
There will also be one McDonald's to an estimated 13,800 residents in the LGA.
Comparatively, Albury-Wodonga LGA would have the same number of McDonald's locations servicing a larger population, estimated to be more than 30,000 people greater.
Hargreaves Property Group - a real estate developer from Pennant Hills, which was contacted for comment - was behind a Statement of Environmental Effects (SEE) prepared by SLR Consulting Australia.
The SEE outlined positive impacts for the community by having a McDonald's in operation, including economic, employment, community and social benefits for Boorooma and its surrounds.
