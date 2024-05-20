The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'People still have choice': dietitian shares concerns on a new Wagga Maccas

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
May 20 2024 - 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed McDonald's at Boorooma would mark the fast food giant's fifth Wagga location. Picture by Nicola Bell
The proposed McDonald's at Boorooma would mark the fast food giant's fifth Wagga location. Picture by Nicola Bell

A dietician has echoed community concerns over a fifth McDonald's restaurant coming to Wagga, including the potential health implications.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.